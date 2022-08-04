Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully was baseball’s merry poet laureate and so much more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabriel Baumgaertner
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP</span>
Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP

“Hi everybody! And a very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be.”

Whether they were navigating Los Angeles traffic, retreating to their couch after work, preparing their dinner or eating it, millions of Angelenos turned on their televisions or radios at 7pm to join their nightly summer appointment with Vin Scully.

Scully, who died on Tuesday at the age of 94, was the Dodgers broadcaster for 67 seasons before retiring in 2016. He moved with the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958 and spent nearly seven decades inviting viewers and listeners to join him.

Related: Vin Scully, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies aged 94

His solitary presence in the booth turned broadcasts into fireside chats with millions of Angelenos and fans outside of greater Los Angeles who could find a feed of a Dodger game. Bob Costas called Scully the greatest baseball announcer that ever lived. Current Dodgers announcer Joe Davis said he was “as great of a storyteller as there has been in modern history”. In November 2016, US president Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama recalled that Scully asked whether he was deserving of such an honor, saying that “I’m just an old baseball announcer.”

Obama looked to the audience and then to Scully. “We had to inform him that to Americans of all ages, you are an old friend.”

A child of New York City, Scully was captivated by radio broadcasts of college football games and the roar of the crowd that crackled through AM radio. After graduating from Fordham University in the Bronx, Scully’s first professional assignment was a college football game between Maryland and Boston University at Fenway Park. There were no seats in the press box, so he called the game from the stadium roof. A year later, he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers and traveled west when the team moved to Los Angeles.

Just as Scully found his calling with an ear to airwaves, generations of children wanted to be sportscasters because of him. Anytime between the dawn of spring and the dusk of summer, Scully regaled his audiences with his lifetime of stories while narrating the drama of Major League Baseball. West coast fans remembered Scully narrating easy summer nights and backyard barbecues, east coast fans remember him as the last voice they heard before drifting to sleep.

When faced with the most dramatic moments of his career, Scully brought viewers closer to history with restraint and simplicity. After announcing Hank Aaron’s home run to pass Babe Ruth as Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader, Scully let 27 seconds pass, leaving viewers only with the visual of Aaron rounding the bases, the partying of a boisterous crowd and the thunder of celebratory fireworks. Once Aaron was greeted by his teammates, Scully resumed his narration.

“What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” Scully said. “A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron.”

After his historic “behind the bag! It gets through Buckner!” call in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, Scully lets the raucous New York Mets crowd carry the broadcast for over three minutes before telling viewers that “if one picture is worth 1,000 words, you’ve seen about a million words.”

Fans of the Dodgers can pick between any number of his legendary calls: When Sandy Koufax threw his perfect game in 1965, striking out the last six batters in the process, Scully stated that “when Koufax wrote his name in capital letters in the record books, that K stands out even more than the O-U-F-A-X.” When hobbled Dodgers slugger Kirk Gibson hit a home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Scully graced the call with “in a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened!”

Scully announced three perfect games and 25 World Series over 67 years of handling play-by-play duties for the Dodgers. His extemporaneous brilliance shined during the most dramatic moments, but it was his daily company that endeared himself to viewers, listeners and the coaches and ballplayers that he covered. He eschewed homerism in favor of personal stories and history lessons. His languid narration complemented baseball’s methodical pace so viewers could learn about Hatshepsut, Alexander the Great and the history of beards, the conquests of seafaring pirates, or the time a player extracted two baby jackrabbits from the innards of a rattlesnake. Every story had a moral, and none of them came at the expense of what was happening on the field.

To the wartime generation, he was an old friend; to the baby boomers, he was a father figure; to the rest of us, he was a grandparent reading bedtime stories

Scully preferred subtlety to bombast and colored his broadcasts with a gentle sense of humor that never mocked his subjects. During one Dodgers broadcast on April 20, he noted that it was Adolf Hitler’s birthday before spitting into the microphone twice. When narrating an ejection, he’d explain to the audience that the seething player or manager thought the umpire’s call was “blinking fertilizer.” Once, he even read a fan’s grocery list.

In a 1981 golf tournament, he invited viewers to “pull up a chair and take a look at the agony of a gentleman who is caught in the pot hole at 14” as golfer Rik Massengale attempts seven shots to escape a cavernous bunker. Almost two minutes later, during which Scully invokes poetry and imagines the internal monologues of Massengale and his caddy, Scully described the golfer as “a casualty of what looks like a meteorite that landed just to the left of the green on 14”. If the on-field action slowed, Scully offered listeners everything from one-man shows to history lessons to keep the broadcast moving.

His zest for storytelling only grew as he entered the twilight of his career that spanned seven decades. With the help of a devoted research team that he’d frequently extoll during broadcasts, weekday evenings and weekend afternoons with Scully were joyous treks through personal histories and old textbooks. To the wartime generation, he was an old friend; to the baby boomers, he was a father figure; to the rest of us, he was a grandparent reading bedtime stories. No matter their age, every listener was rapt when Scully spoke.

It took him just four minutes to tell the history of Friday the 13th – Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky in Mexico and Greece while Friday the 17th is bad luck in Italy. It is then that second baseman Mark Ellis approaches the plate. “Luckily he wears No 14,” Scully says. “I’m not trying to get smart, I just figured you folks would find it a little interesting. Like you, I’d be lost without Google.”

Vin Scully
Vin Scully at Dodger Stadium, 1987. Photograph: George Rose/Getty Images

When the Dodgers faced Pittsburgh pitcher Arquimedes Caminero, Scully explained the science of Archimedes Principle and his youthful struggles with geometry in under 30 seconds. During an at-bat by Arizona outfielder Socrates Brito, Scully summarized the death of Greek philosopher Socrates in just over two minutes. Did you know that Socrates could have escaped his captors, but elected to stand trial so long as he was given a free nightly dinner? You may know that Socrates died after drinking hemlock, but did you know that hemlock was a member of the parsley family?

“It was the juice of that little flower that took Socrates away,” Scully said right as Brito swung and missed for strike three. “A bad outside pitch is chased by Socrates. And down he goes!”

Maybe the most magical part of Scully’s personality and career was his exuberance for the fans who filled the stadium and tuned in to enjoy his broadcasts. Whenever the cameras focused on children, Scully would dote on them as if they were his grandkids. When the cameras caught a toddler sucking her right thumb during a September 2016 broadcast, he recited Shel Silverstein’s ‘Thumbs’ before the first pitch of the inning.

Even in death, it was Scully’s zest for life that motivated so many touching tributes when news of his death broke on Tuesday. He was a few months shy of his 90th birthday when he said “no matter how many tomorrows I have, I’m spending the todays exactly the way I wanted to.” When a reporter asked what he did on his first opening day as a retiree, Scully said he was engaged in the other national pastime: paying bills.

When he signed off for good in October 2016, Scully looked into the camera and said that “we’ve been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve needed you more than you’ve ever needed me and I’ll miss our time together more than I can say.” As Scully ascends into the sky, one he might describe as “cotton candy pink with a canopy of blue, good enough to eat”, the world misses Scully more than it ever has before: gone is a paragon of joy in a world of anger and calm in a time of chaos.

Everybody knew that Scully would shine under the brightest lights and highest drama, but he is missed because invited us to join him after our best day or our worst, in times of joy or in times of grief. And for a few hours, Vin comforted us from the pleasant confines of the press box, a needed respite from life’s everyday stresses.

And every night, he’d invite us to join him again the next day when it was time for Dodger baseball.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from team's front office

    EDMONTON — Kevin Lowe's post-hockey to-do list has been growing for years. The Edmonton Oilers' legend sat down with his wife at the end of the NHL season and wrote out all the places they want to go, the things they want to do. Looking at the results, Lowe realized it was time to step away from the Oilers' front office. On Tuesday, he retired from his role as vice chair and alternate governor. "It’s exciting," Lowe told The Canadian Press. "I’m 63 now. I wanted to spend a little bit more time w

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De