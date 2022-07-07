The Iconic Agent Announces The 5 Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Challenge

Riverview, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

Real Estate Agents, regardless of experience, can now learn the Formula that other realtors have been using to attract Luxury New Construction Home Buyers, and leverage listings. Join Damon Greene, Founder of The Iconic Agent, and Nathaniel Crawford, a Top South Florida Broker & Founder of Black Luxury Realty, for the July 5 -Day Luxury New Construction Buyer Attraction Challenge as they reveal to realtors the R(D)+Z+B=$ formula used to attract new home buyers.

The FREE 5-Day Buyer Attraction Challenge event will take place on July 11th through July 15th, 2022, at 7pm EST. This event will be live-streamed on Facebook, on the New Construction Marketing Ideas community page. Using the R(D)+Z+B=$ Formula Realtors have sold over $100 million in real estate over the past 2 years alone, even during the pandemic.

The Iconic Agent 5 Day Luxury New Construction Buyer Attraction Challenge

“Real Estate agents are told they need leads and a bunch of them. This just is not true. Realtors do not need leads they need buyers and sellers...PERIOD. They need quality leads that they can convert. With the R(D)+Z+B=$$ formula we teach, agents get quality leads that turn into buyers and sellers,” says Damon Greene.

The 5-Day Challenge will be divided into 2 tracts, Training and VIP. The attendees will learn the secrets of locating in-demand communities that will provide a steady flow of buyers and sellers, they will learn how to build a valuable pipeline by attracting their IDEAL Luxury, New Construction, and relocation clients. They will also be exposed to interviews with actual Iconic Agent clients that are using the Formula and all attendees' questions will be answered by Nate and Damon in the Exclusive VIP sessions. The goal of this FREE 5-Day Challenge is to expose Realtors to the opportunity to attract New Construction and Luxury New Construction Buyers in any market, regardless of their experience level.

Real Estate Professionals intereste in attracting new construction buyers can get more information about the 5 Day Luxury New Construction Buyer Attraction Challenge at: https://theiconicagent.com/ncmm-5-day-challenge-page/

Story continues

“Over the last two years, the market has been crazy. Agents have been dealing with multiple offer scenarios, and buyers paying up to $100k over the asking price for homes in the resale market. New construction is now the only option for many markets across the country because there’s limited resale inventory. We have mastered the process of attracting New Construction Buyers and there are ZERO other trainings out there with the proven history we have,” adds Damon Greene.

The Iconic Agent was founded by Damon Greene in 2017. Damon’s goal is to educate real estate agents on digital marketing and show them new ways of attracting quality clients. Greene’s Iconic Agent Clients have seen massive success. Greene has helped his clients earn well over $100 million in additional sales in just the past 2 years. His passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. For more info about The Iconic Agent Visit: https://theiconicagent.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGN04QD7PkE&t=2s

Nathaniel Crawford is the Broker of Black Luxury Realty, a real estate brokerage dedicated to bringing absolute satisfaction to their clients. They have an efficient all-star team dedicated to making to buying or selling process as smooth and clear as possible. Combined with his peerless work ethic, his passions for marketing, real estate and helping people have allowed Nathaniel to consistently help clients achieve their real estate goals. For more info about Black Luxury Realty visit: https://www.blackluxurymiami.com

###

For more information about The Iconic Agent, contact the company here:



The Iconic Agent

Damon Greene

404.445.4439

press@theiconicagent.com

10810 Boyette Road

#2565

Riverview Florida 33578



CONTACT: Damon Greene



