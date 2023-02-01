ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard's "Iconic Classic" Collection Revives 2000s Recklessness

Danish labels ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard have unveiled a brand new collaboration as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Serving as the fourth installment between the two, the "Iconic Classics" unisex collection is a homage to the early aughts and rebelliousness unfastened.

To deliver strong storytelling, reminiscent of the past, Cecilie Jørgensen, founder of ICON VISIONS, tapped photographer Freja Wewer and stylist Maya Soul Paustian. The creative duo produced a nostalgic campaign with irrepressible energy, showcasing how timeless style is forever and for all.

ICON VISIONS revisited Nørgaard paa Strøget "101" classics from 1967, adding a new vision to the signature silhouettes. Highlights include three blouses and two maxi dresses, all featuring a U-neck design with extra long sleeves and made of 100 percent wool produced in Denmark. Accents of black, red and black/white stripes are seen across the range, delivering a playful touch to grungy shapes.

Elsewhere, the label has introduced a new piece, a reinterpretation of the iconic Punk Royal cargo pants from 2001, worn and adored by Kylie Minogue and Justin Timberlake. ICON VISIONS engaged in a close dialogue with the original designers to rework the 2000s design, now called "Icon Royal."

The "Iconic Classics" collection is available in store at Nørgaard paa Strøget, Mads Nørgaard and at the designer's website.