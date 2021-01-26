ICM Partners Promotes 14 New Agents

ICM Partners has promoted 14 agents today, including seven from 2020 and seven newly-minted agents in 2021.

The promotions come from multiple divisions across the agency in both Los Angeles and New York, including the theater, concerts, TV production, literary, branded entertainment, non-scripted, talent, podcasts and publications departments.

“Today we celebrate the right of passage from coordinator to agent for 14 hardworking ambitious, and intellectually curious women and men, who have earned their promotions,” said Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris, Co-Presidents of ICM Partners, in a statement. “We have so many homegrown success stories at ICM Partners, and we are confident that among this new group of agents, many will follow in those successful footsteps.” These promotions are effective immediately.

The promotions come on the heels of an eventful 2020 for the Hollywood talent agencies, one that for ICM included the signing of a franchise agreement with the Writers Guild of America and the acquisition of London-based sports agency Stellar Group.

Here are quick looks at the agents in alphabetical order:

Katie Baral – Digital: Baral joined ICM Partners in 2016 as an assistant in the Concerts department, and then transferred to the Global Branded division, where she was promoted to Coordinator in 2018 and then formally moved to the digital department in Aug. 2020. She works with Sienna Mae Gomez, The Wright Brothers and Peloton’s Tunde Oyeneyin, among other talent.

Sam Barickman – Theater: Barickman joined ICM in 2016 as an assistant in the theater department, and rose up the ranks after being selected for ICM’s Agent Trainee program in 2018, where he collaborated on clients including Stephen Trask, Yael Farber and Eboni Booth. He has also worked closely with clients such as Jeremy O. Harris, Taibi Magar and Antoinette Nwandu. He was promoted to agent in July 2020.

Sam Bartlett – Concerts: Bartlett joined ICM’s New York office in 2014, and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 after being selected for ICM’s Agent Trainee Program in 2016. He handles live concert bookings for ICM’s Adult Contemporary and Comedy rosters in multiple venues. He was promoted to agent in February last year.

Branden Berger – Concerts: Berger joined ICM in 2015 and had been a coordinator in the concerts department since 2018. As an agent in the comedy touring department, Berger books top touring entertainers in venues nationwide, as well as for virtual shows and drive-ins. He was promoted to agent in Oct. 2020.

Zach Hardin – TV Production: Hardin began his ICM career in the mailroom in 2015, and found himself participating in the Agent Trainee Program one year later. By 2017, Hardin was a TV Literary Coordinator and was promoted to agent last January. Hardin has helped secure jobs on shows such as Apple’s “After Party,” Amazon’s “Lightyears,” HBO’s “Insecure,” and FX’s “Dave.”

Jake Houston – Branded Entertainment: Houston began his ICM Partners career in 2016 as a “mailroom floater” in February, and two months later was working as an assistant to partner and head of global branded entertainment Carol Goll. He was promoted to Branded Entertainment Coordinator in Oct. 2018.

Ferguson Hiett – Concerts: Hiet joined ICM Partners in 2013 as an assistant to Rob Prinz, head of worldwide music, and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 and promoted to agent in Feb. 2020. He books the West Coast and South for the department’s roster of musicians and has been integral in building ICM’s College Music Booking Department. Hiett has helped launch tours for Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger, Alice in Chains and Kamasi Washington, among other talent.

Kyle Jaeger – Lit (with a focus on writers): Jaeger started his ICM Partners career as an intern in 2015 before joining the mailroom staff full-time. Before becoming a Lit Coordinator in 2018, he worked as an assistant in the agency’s production and literary divisions.

Chad Kojouri – Non-scripted: Kojouri joined ICM Partners in March 2018 as an assistant to partner and head of international television and media, Michael Kagan. He was promoted to coordinator shortly thereafter in Dec. 2018.

Jimmy Martin – Talent: Martin joined ICM in 2015 as an assistant in the talent department before being promoted to coordinator in 2018.

Ariel Meislin – Lit (with a focus on directors): Meislin started at ICM Partners in the mailroom and spent a year as an assistant to the co-head of the agency’s Motion Picture Literary Department before being promoted to coordinator. She represents mostly women filmmakers and directors in both film and television and was promoted to agent in Jan. 2020.

Sara Shapiro – Concerts: Shapiro joined ICM’s concerts department in 2014, was named coordinator in 2018 and was recently promoted to agent in Feb. 2020. She books the Midwest for the adult contemporary and comedy touring departments. Her clients include the podcasts “We Met At Acme,” “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” “LadyGang” and “Here to Make Friends.”

Jennifer Simpson – Publications & Podcasts: Simpson joined ICM’s publications department as an assistant in 2016 and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 to handle audio and serial rights for ICM’s clients in the podcast, original audio, audiobook and serial markets.

Andrianna Yeatts – Publications: Yeatts joined ICM Partners’ publications department as an assistant in 2017. Her clients write fiction and nonfiction.

