ICICB Group Looks to Continue its Record Growth in 2021 With the Launch of Their Blockchain on February 22

·3 min read

The next era of blockchain advancement begins on February 22 with the unveiling of the much awaited ICICB Chain. ICICB Group is set to upend the crypto landscape with the upcoming launch of their blockchain and Cosmos Metaverse.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / The blockchain revolution continues to take the world by storm in 2022 as multinational corporations, banking institutions and governments have begun to embrace distributed ledger technology and digital currencies as the global economic landscape undergoes a seismic shift to a multipolar world.

One company that is at the forefront of development that seeks to help smooth the transition to the digital economy is ICICB Group, the Dubai-based multinational investment holding company that has more than 114 branches and offices located in 26 countries around the world.

Over the past two years, ICICB Group has made a concerted effort to become a thought leader in the blockchain space through developments and collaborations including a partnership with classic video game maker Atari which saw the creation of the Atari Chain and Atari Token.

ICICB entered 2022 as one of the world's fastest-growing investment holding companies, coming off a stellar year that saw its profits increase from $800 million in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2021 to go along with an increase in total assets from $2.6 billion to $5 billion.

The group has already seen the total value of funds under its management increase from $10 billion to $18 billion in Q1 of 2022 with one month still left to go before the quarter's end.

Now, ICICB looks to continue its record growth and take things to the next level with the February 22nd launch of the ICICB Chain and native ICICB token, the world's best blockchain network in terms of speed, cost, and security.

Two of the biggest barriers to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies are slow processing speeds and the high cost of transactions on popular networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which prevent a majority of the world's population from using them as a single transaction can cost the same as a week's worth of food.

It was with these concerns in mind that ICICB Group designed ICICB Chain, a network capable of processing 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) at a cost of $0.0000008 per transaction.

And the ICICB Chain is not the end goal of development for ICICB but rather just the beginning as the company is in the process of developing out Cosmos, an expansive virtual reality universe that includes all major sectors of the emerging crypto-sphere under the auspices of the ICICB Metaverse.

Once completed, Cosmos will offer a user experience that spans across time with unique epochs that explore ancient, modern and futuristic human society, each with its own set of nonfungible tokens and interactive experiences.

Each user in the ICICB Metaverse will become an expert time traveler, teleporting from the stone age to the world of the future in the blink of an eye, all while accumulating real-world value in the process.

This one-of-a-kind user experience is destined to reshape the blockchain gaming ecosystem while the underlying ICICB chain is well positioned to upend the current power structure of blockchain protocols as older projects will struggle to compete with the network's advanced capabilities.

Don't miss this opportunity to get in early on the next era of blockchain technology with the launch of ICICB Chain on February 22, 2022, an event that could one day be recognized as a major milestone in the overall development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Media Contact:

ICICB Group
info@icicbgroup.com
https://icicbgroup.com

SOURCE: ICICB Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689678/ICICB-Group-Looks-to-Continue-its-Record-Growth-in-2021-With-the-Launch-of-Their-Blockchain-on-February-22

