ICICB, Dubai's Leading Tech-Investment Firm, Successfully Launches the Pre-sale of its Highly Anticipated Blockchain Solution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / ICICB is emerging as one of the globe's fastest-growing holding corporations following their successful delivery of radical projects that surpass expectations. With a mission to become the world's most dynamic technology firm, the Dubai-based conglomerate creates value through the development of ingenious smart solutions that harness the company's expertise, ideas and customer relations. The Middle Eastern investment pioneer recognized security and liability deficiencies of the conventional financial system as well as the surge in popularity of blockchain solutions. Following this, ICICB unveiled its tenacity to launch its exciting blockchain ecosystem that would provide cutting-edge features and is aimed towards the gaming industry. The recent release gained momentum within smart gaming communities in the UAE and crypto-enthusiasts. ICICB has launched the private sale for the decentralized solution on 22/02/2022 and here is all you need to know about it.

During the advancement of blockchain technology, the proactive ICICB team made exceptional progress on its smart blockchain initiative as a result of responding to stakeholder feedback. The prosperous giant poured huge investments into this project and revealed that it is an all-infrastructure blockchain solution. After their R&D towards mastering the intricacies of decentralized initiatives, ICICB's creative blockchain provides unparalleled features that elevate them from fierce blockchain and gaming rivals:

Low Costs : transactions for developers and users are less than one-sixth of a dollar.

No hidden or unwanted fees.

Lightning Speed : 30,000TPS and confirmation times less than 2 seconds making the solution one of the worlds' fastest.

Security : Low-power proof-of-stake algorithm with Segwit and deterministic master nodes enables advanced security.

Fully-Interactive Ecosystem : Integrates multiple blockchain-based solutions to enable users worldwide to play, trade and earn in one place. Interconnectivity is emphasized.

Scalable Architecture : Boasts layer-1 architecture to enable storing huge data and cater to vast transactions which will prevent slowing down and boost global adoption.

User Experience: Revamped user interface, which is easy to use and friendly.

Furthering the secure foundation provided above, they have announced the development steps taken towards the ICICB DEX, Wallet, Bridge and Portal. Additionally, they bestowed the future releases of their own metaverse project and the first multiplayer shooting game in this digital reality world called 'Ares'. The interconnectivity of the ecosystem will provide sustainable investing solutions to global clients through new job creation, metaverse land uses, and leveraging NFTs for fashions, avatars, skins, weapons and more. These features empower the renowned and diverse ICICB to successfully tick the boxes of fulfilling the 2022 space potential.

Airton Arruda, the chairman of ICICB, claims that in the ICICB virtual realm, "users will come across breath-taking graphics that transcend those of other virtual worlds. Changes of this magnitude will impact our generation". He added, "The emergence of proto-life inspired by brilliant AI will lead to new behaviours and investors are taking proactive notes".

Following the company's expansion, ICICB has established its position by implementing intelligent automation to provide long-term groundbreaking solutions for its clients, paving the way for a bright future in the digital world. They are determined to disrupt the status quo of the new digital age by exceeding the demands of the global market. The slogan of "Investing with New Technologies" has led the way in their ambitions. ICICB is pioneering a future paradigm of delivering high-quality products and services that are powered by artificial intelligence and are centered on creating a new future for blockchain and gaming. The private sale began on February 22, 2022, will conclude in the coming days.

About ICICB

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability. Visit www.icicb.com for more information.

