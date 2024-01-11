ICG Publicists Awards Film Campaign Nominees Set
The Publicists Guild has unveiled its film nominees for its 2024 ICG Publicists Awards, which will be handed out in March.
Up for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign honoring outstanding achievement in publicity in 2023 are the individuals and teams behind Amazon/MGM Studios’ Air, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid, Netflix’s Maestro, Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
The Weinberg prize honors active members working in film whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. The trophy will be handed out during the 61st Annual ICG Publicist Awards luncheon on March 8 at The Beverly Hilton.
Here are the nominees for the 2024 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign:
Air
Amazon/MGM Studios
Barbie
Warner Bros. Pictures
John Wick: Chapter 4
Lionsgate
The Little Mermaid
Walt Disney Studios
Maestro
Netflix
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies
