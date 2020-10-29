ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

29 OCTOBER 2020

Notification of Share Transaction





The Company has received notification that on 28 October Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 845.6 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 11,527 ordinary shares, being 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).





