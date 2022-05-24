ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Annual Report and Accounts

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

24 May 2022

ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("the Company") - Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2022 and AGM Notice have been published and also sent to the FCA National Storage Mechanism. They will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.icg-enterprise.co.uk.

The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Andy Lewis, Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1395



