ICG : Board Change
Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company” or “ICG”) – Board Change
The Board of ICG announces that William Rucker has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company.
Mr Rucker will join the Board on 31 January 2023 and will succeed Andrew Sykes who has acted as interim Chair since March 2022. Mr Sykes will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and will return to his role as Senior Independent Director.
William Rucker is currently Chairman of Lazard in the UK, an investment bank focused on asset management and financial advisory businesses, which he joined in 1987 from Arthur Andersen where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant.
He has extensive experience in the financial services sector as well as wide-ranging governance experience having served on, and been Chairman of, the boards of a number of significant listed companies, charities and other bodies.
Andrew Sykes said: "We are delighted that William has agreed to join the Board at such an important moment in ICG’s development. The breadth of his experience within financial services will be of great benefit to the company and I look forward to working with him.”
William Rucker said: “It is an honour to have been asked to chair the Board of ICG, a preeminent global alternative asset manager whose development and growth I have watched and admired over many years. I look forward to working with the Board and with management to support the company and its shareholders as it continues to execute its successful growth strategy.”
Mr Rucker’s other appointments are listed below and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Notes:
Committee Appointments
William Rucker will become chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee from 31 January 2023.
Interests in shares
As at the date of this announcement, Yellow and his connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.
Other Non Executive Appointments:
Chairman of Marston’s Plc
Charities, public bodies and not-for-profit
Chairman of the UK Dementia Research Institute
Steward of the Jockey Club
Founder Director of Flint Housing, a registered for profit housing association
Selected previous roles
Lazard UK – CEO January 2000 to September 2019, Chairman since September 2019
Chairman of Crest Nicholson
Chairman of Quintain Estates and Developments
Non-Executive Director of Rentokil