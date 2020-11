The suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 12 Myanmarese crew members on Saturday.

According to officials, the boat was spotted first by a helicopter and is now being brought to Port Blair for the interrogation of its crew.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)