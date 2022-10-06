Icelandair: Traffic Data September 2022

Icelandair Group hf.
In September 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was 387 thousand, compared to 212 thousand in September last year. The total load factor on international and domestic flights was 83.3%. The number of passengers was 86% of the September 2019 passenger numbers, while capacity reached 84% of 2019 levels. The number of passengers in Q3 2022 was more than double the number for the same period in 2021.

The number of passengers on international flights was 362 thousand compared to 191 thousand in September 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 141 thousand and from Iceland 48 thousand. Via passengers were 173 thousand, or 48% of the international passengers. On-time performance on international flights was 71%. On-time performance was affected by several factors, mainly weather at Keflavik Airport and aircraft maintenance. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, compared to 62% in September 2021. This is a record load factor for September.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 25 thousand compared to around 21 thousand in September 2021. On time performance was 71% and was affected by a lack of aircraft due to aircraft maintenance. The load factor on domestic flights was 78.5% compared to around 71% in September 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 22%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 19% compared to September last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Route Network

Sep 22

Sep 21

CHG (%)

YTD 22

YTD 21

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

386.953

212.132

82%

2.841.899

916.818

210%

Load Factor

83,3%

62,1%

21,2 ppt

80,9%

62,6%

18,3 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

1.376,5

963,0

43%

10.126,7

3.851,6

163%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

1.147,1

598,4

92%

8.194,4

2.409,9

240%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

Sep 22

Sep 21

CHG (%)

YTD 22

YTD 21

CHG (%)

To market (passengers)

140.841

102.453

37%

1.179.206

442.046

167%

From market (passengers)

48.439

22.983

111%

401.265

107.051

275%

Via market (passengers)

172.675

65.205

165%

1.062.259

205.618

417%

Number of Passengers

361.955

190.641

90%

2.642.730

754.715

250%

Load Factor

83,4%

62,0%

21,3 ppt

80,9%

62,5%

18,5 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

1.367,3

953,0

43%

10.053,2

3.781,5

166%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

1.139,9

591,3

93%

8.137,6

2.361,7

245%

Stage length (KM)

3.125

3.169

-1%

3.082

3.122

-1%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

71,2%

88,0%

-16,8 ppt

71,8%

87,0%

-15,2 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Sep 22

Sep 21

CHG (%)

YTD 22

YTD 21

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

24.998

21.491

16%

199.169

162.103

23%

Load Factor

78,5%

71,2%

7,3 ppt

77,4%

68,8%

8,6 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

9,2

10,0

-8%

73,5

70,1

5%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

71%

91%

-20,1 ppt

73%

89%

-16,2 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo & Leasing

Sep 22

Sep 21

CHG (%)

YTD 22

YTD 21

CHG (%)

Sold Block Hours - Leasing

1.513

1.243

22%

10.748

10.146

6%

Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)

10.544

12.986

-19%

98.842

102.940

-4%

CO2 EMISSIONS

Sep 22

Sep 21

CHG (%)

YTD 22

YTD 21

CHG (%)

Total CO2 emissions tonnes

97.846

70.074

40%

728.262

317.371

129%

CO2 emissions per OTK

0,76

0,99

-23%

0,77

0,98

-22%

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


