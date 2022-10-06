Icelandair: Traffic Data September 2022
In September 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was 387 thousand, compared to 212 thousand in September last year. The total load factor on international and domestic flights was 83.3%. The number of passengers was 86% of the September 2019 passenger numbers, while capacity reached 84% of 2019 levels. The number of passengers in Q3 2022 was more than double the number for the same period in 2021.
The number of passengers on international flights was 362 thousand compared to 191 thousand in September 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 141 thousand and from Iceland 48 thousand. Via passengers were 173 thousand, or 48% of the international passengers. On-time performance on international flights was 71%. On-time performance was affected by several factors, mainly weather at Keflavik Airport and aircraft maintenance. The load factor on international flights was 83.4%, compared to 62% in September 2021. This is a record load factor for September.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 25 thousand compared to around 21 thousand in September 2021. On time performance was 71% and was affected by a lack of aircraft due to aircraft maintenance. The load factor on domestic flights was 78.5% compared to around 71% in September 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 22%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 19% compared to September last year.
Route Network
Sep 22
Sep 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
386.953
212.132
82%
2.841.899
916.818
210%
Load Factor
83,3%
62,1%
21,2 ppt
80,9%
62,6%
18,3 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
1.376,5
963,0
43%
10.126,7
3.851,6
163%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
1.147,1
598,4
92%
8.194,4
2.409,9
240%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Sep 22
Sep 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
140.841
102.453
37%
1.179.206
442.046
167%
From market (passengers)
48.439
22.983
111%
401.265
107.051
275%
Via market (passengers)
172.675
65.205
165%
1.062.259
205.618
417%
Number of Passengers
361.955
190.641
90%
2.642.730
754.715
250%
Load Factor
83,4%
62,0%
21,3 ppt
80,9%
62,5%
18,5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
1.367,3
953,0
43%
10.053,2
3.781,5
166%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
1.139,9
591,3
93%
8.137,6
2.361,7
245%
Stage length (KM)
3.125
3.169
-1%
3.082
3.122
-1%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
71,2%
88,0%
-16,8 ppt
71,8%
87,0%
-15,2 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Sep 22
Sep 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
24.998
21.491
16%
199.169
162.103
23%
Load Factor
78,5%
71,2%
7,3 ppt
77,4%
68,8%
8,6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
9,2
10,0
-8%
73,5
70,1
5%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
71%
91%
-20,1 ppt
73%
89%
-16,2 ppt
Cargo & Leasing
Sep 22
Sep 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1.513
1.243
22%
10.748
10.146
6%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
10.544
12.986
-19%
98.842
102.940
-4%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Sep 22
Sep 21
CHG (%)
YTD 22
YTD 21
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
97.846
70.074
40%
728.262
317.371
129%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0,76
0,99
-23%
0,77
0,98
-22%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is