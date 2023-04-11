Icelandair: Traffic Data March 2023
In March 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 255 thousand, compared to 184 thousand in March last year, which is a 38% increase. Capacity in March was 27% higher than last year. March was a record month in terms of ticket sales.
Passengers on international flights were 230 thousand, compared to 161 thousand in March 2022, an increase of 43%. Passengers to Iceland were 118 thousand and 45 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 67 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 82%. The load factor on international flights was 81.8%, an increase of 8.2 ppt year-on-year. The load factor was especially high on flights to and from North America, 86.7%. This is a record load factor for North America flights in March.
Passengers on domestic flights were around 25 thousand, compared to 23 thousand in March 2022. On time performance was 90%. Load factor on domestic flights was 76.3%.
Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 20%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 20% compared to March last year, due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet at the end of last year.
Route Network
Mar 23
Mar 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
254,529
183,968
38%
664,288
421,978
57%
Load Factor
81.7%
73.7%
8.1 ppt
77.8%
67.2%
10.6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
867.3
683.7
27%
2,354.5
1,703.6
38%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
708.9
503.7
41%
1,830.8
1,144.3
60%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
Mar 23
Mar 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
To market (passengers)
118,162
91,563
29%
288,122
203,051
42%
From market (passengers)
44,901
34,474
30%
137,111
86,089
59%
Via market (passengers)
66,737
34,944
91%
176,543
82,245
115%
Number of Passengers
229,800
160,981
43%
601,776
371,385
62%
Load Factor
81.8%
73.6%
8.2 ppt
77.8%
67.0%
10.7 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
858.1
676.0
27%
2,330.8
1,685.7
38%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
701.9
497.3
41%
1,812.9
1,130.0
60%
Stage length (KM)
2,988
3,065
-3%
2,960
3,047
-3%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
82.0%
74.2%
7.8 ppt
77.0%
71.8%
5.2 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
Mar 23
Mar 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Number of Passengers
24,729
22,987
8%
62,512
50,593
24%
Load Factor
76.3%
82.9%
-6.7 ppt
75.8%
79.4%
-3.6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
9.3
7.7
20%
23.7
18.0
32%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
90%
65%
25.0 ppt
84%
60%
24.0 ppt
Cargo & Leasing
Mar 23
Mar 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing
1,392
1,162
20%
3,732
3,644
2%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
15,550
12,950
20%
43,233
33,739
28%
CO2 EMISSIONS
Mar 23
Mar 22
CHG (%)
YTD 23
YTD 22
CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes
64,442
52,400
23%
175,723
133,247
32%
CO2 emissions per OTK
0.76
0.83
-9%
0.79
0.91
-13%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is