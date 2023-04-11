Icelandair: Traffic Data March 2023

In March 2023, Icelandair‘s passengers were 255 thousand, compared to 184 thousand in March last year, which is a 38% increase. Capacity in March was 27% higher than last year. March was a record month in terms of ticket sales.

Passengers on international flights were 230 thousand, compared to 161 thousand in March 2022, an increase of 43%. Passengers to Iceland were 118 thousand and 45 thousand from Iceland. Via passengers were around 67 thousand. On-time performance on international flights was 82%. The load factor on international flights was 81.8%, an increase of 8.2 ppt year-on-year. The load factor was especially high on flights to and from North America, 86.7%. This is a record load factor for North America flights in March.

Passengers on domestic flights were around 25 thousand, compared to 23 thousand in March 2022. On time performance was 90%. Load factor on domestic flights was 76.3%.

Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 20%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 20% compared to March last year, due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet at the end of last year.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Route Network

Mar 23

Mar 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

254,529

183,968

38%

664,288

421,978

57%

Load Factor

81.7%

73.7%

8.1 ppt

77.8%

67.2%

10.6 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

867.3

683.7

27%

2,354.5

1,703.6

38%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

708.9

503.7

41%

1,830.8

1,144.3

60%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

Mar 23

Mar 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

To market (passengers)

118,162

91,563

29%

288,122

203,051

42%

From market (passengers)

44,901

34,474

30%

137,111

86,089

59%

Via market (passengers)

66,737

34,944

91%

176,543

82,245

115%

Number of Passengers

229,800

160,981

43%

601,776

371,385

62%

Load Factor

81.8%

73.6%

8.2 ppt

77.8%

67.0%

10.7 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

858.1

676.0

27%

2,330.8

1,685.7

38%

Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)

701.9

497.3

41%

1,812.9

1,130.0

60%

Stage length (KM)

2,988

3,065

-3%

2,960

3,047

-3%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

82.0%

74.2%

7.8 ppt

77.0%

71.8%

5.2 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Mar 23

Mar 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Number of Passengers

24,729

22,987

8%

62,512

50,593

24%

Load Factor

76.3%

82.9%

-6.7 ppt

75.8%

79.4%

-3.6 ppt

Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)

9.3

7.7

20%

23.7

18.0

32%

On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)

90%

65%

25.0 ppt

84%

60%

24.0 ppt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo & Leasing

Mar 23

Mar 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Sold Block Hours - Leasing

1,392

1,162

20%

3,732

3,644

2%

Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)

15,550

12,950

20%

43,233

33,739

28%

CO2 EMISSIONS

Mar 23

Mar 22

CHG (%)

YTD 23

YTD 22

CHG (%)

Total CO2 emissions tonnes

64,442

52,400

23%

175,723

133,247

32%

CO2 emissions per OTK

0.76

0.83

-9%

0.79

0.91

-13%


