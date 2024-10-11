Iceland vs Wales LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more as Brennan Johnson starts

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Iceland football host Wales football in the Nations League this evening in what is a crucial match in Group B4. Craig Bellamy’s side currently sit second in the table but are only one point ahead of tonight’s opponents as they attempt to qualify for promotion to the league above.

Wales have made a strong to life under Craig Bellamy who has introduced a more attacking-minded style of play with players given freedom to get up the pitch. Bellamy’s first match ended in an impressive draw against Turkey which was then followed by a very good performance in a 2-1 away win against Montenegro.

The former Wales captain succeeded Rob Page as manager in July and securing a route to the top flight of the Nations League would be an immediate success.

However, Iceland are no pushovers. They famously beat England at Wembley earlier this year and challenged Turkey before slipping to a 3-1 loss last time out. Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik and Iceland will be more used to the drastic conditions.

Follow all the Nations League action with our live blog below:

Iceland vs Wales LIVE

Iceland host Wales in the Nations League with kick off at 7.45pm, live on S4C

Hosts lost 3-1 to Turkey last time out and hope to get back to winning ways

Craig Bellamy’s team are unbeaten in two matches since new boss took charge

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Gretarsson, Ingason, Finnasson; J. Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Willumsson’ A. Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson, Thorsteinsson

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Thomas; Wilson, James, Cooper; Johnson, Moore

Davies excited for Iceland game

18:39 , Mike Jones

Ben Davies echoed Craig Bellamy’s thoughts but added that playing for Wales brings a new level of excitement. He said: “There’s excitement and a bit of added pressure to repeat it [from the last camp]. All we can do is try and play the exciting football that we can and try and win games.

“We have a plan and we have to stick to that. We try to be dominant on the ball and create as many chances as we can. We try to make games exciting and I think we showed that in the first couple of games.”

The defender also addressed being named captian of the national team saying: “It’s always a privilege to captain your country,.

“I love doing it and that will never grow old on me. It’s the best feeling in football to be honest.”

Iceland vs Wales line-ups

18:33 , Mike Jones

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Gretarsson, Ingason, Finnasson; J. Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Willumsson’ A. Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson, Thorsteinsson

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Thomas; Wilson, James, Cooper; Johnson, Moore

Bellamy won’t ‘play down’ expectations

18:32 , Mike Jones

Wales manager Craig Bellamy says he is aware of the expectations on the team and promised to never ‘play them down’ as the national side look to qualify for the top league in the Nations League and reach the next World Cup.

“I’d be worried if there wasn’t expectations,” said Bellamy. “I certainly don’t believe in ever trying to play them down. I don’t think that would be fair to people who come to watch.

“We have a level of patience but also understanding within the group, we have to be sensible as well, but for anyone whether it’s the public or whatever, if they’re excited that’s exactly where we want them to be.

“I certainly wouldn’t play that down. I’ve got to be honest, I’m excited.”

George Baldock’s fiancee pays tribute after footballer dies in Greek swimming pool

18:26 , Mike Jones

George Baldock’s fiancee paid tribute to “the perfect dad” after the footballer was found dead in a swimming pool in Greece.

Baldock drowned in the pool of his new home in Athens, having signed for Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer. Greek police said there was no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of the former Sheffield United defender.

Annabel Dignam, with whom Baldock had son Brody, posted a message on Instagram and revealed he had been due to fly home this week to celebrate his son’s first birthday.

George Baldock’s fiancee pays tribute after footballer dies in Greek swimming pool

Iceland vs Wales prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

With Wales travelling away from home and still getting used to life under Craig Bellamy expect a performance that feels incomplete at times.

They’ll have to weather some pressure especially early on but there’s enough quality in the forward line to score at least one goal which may just be enough to nick a win.

Iceland will be confident though and it’s easy to see how this match plays out in a draw.

Iceland 1-1 Wales.

Predicted line-ups

18:14 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against one another this evening. We’re predicting a return to the team for Wales’ Joe Allen and a strong outing for Craig Bellamy’s men.

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Palsson, Hermannsson, Gretarsson, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Gudjohnsen.

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, Cooper; Johnson, Wilson, Koumas; Moore.

As for the latest odds, Iceland are the slight favourites and home advantage plays into their hands but Wales are being well back which goes to show that this isn’t an easy match to call.

Iceland win 19/10

Draw 9/4

Wales win 13/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Wales early team news

18:08 , Mike Jones

Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu missed out on the Wales squad due to injury, though the former has linked up with the group to continue to rehabilitate his hamstring issue. Joe Allen reversed his international retirement to accept a call-up, and may make his return.

Iceland early team news

18:02 , Mike Jones

Centre back Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason again misses out for Iceland having injured himself ahead of their September international fixtures.

How can I watch it?

17:57 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with Welsh language coverage from 7.20pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Iceland vs Wales?

17:51 , Mike Jones

Iceland vs Wales is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 11 October at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Iceland vs Wales

17:45 , Mike Jones

Wales will be hoping to continue an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy as they take on Iceland in the Nations League.

An impressive performance in a draw against Turkey was followed up by a good away win in Montenegro in the first two fixtures under former Wales captain Bellamy, who succeeded Rob Page at the helm in July.

It leaves the visitors a point ahead of their opponents in Group B4, though this will be a demanding trip.

Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik, while Iceland showed their quality in beating England at Wembley earlier this year.

Welcome!

14:32 , Mike Jones

Good evening. Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Nations League action as Wales take on Iceland in what promises to be a cracking game.

Life under Craig Bellamy has begun brilliantly for the Dragons who are unbeaten in their opening two matches. They earned a well deserved draw against Turkey in Bellamy’s first game (which easily could have finished in a win) before defeating Montenegro last time out.

Iceland will be strong opponents though so Wales will need to on top of their game to get through tonight’s clash. We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.