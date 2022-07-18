Iceland vs France, Women's Euro 2022: live score and latest updates

Alan Tyers
·6 min read
In this article:
iceland vs france women's euro 2022 live score and latest updates - Getty
07:50 PM

One to watch

BBC pundits are picking out Jónsdóttir, who will play wide forward for the Icers. She's a direct runner, good wheels, and she can be useful off both feet.

07:49 PM

Iceland coach

"I hope it will go well, I hope we have identified some weaknesses in them. One thing is certain, we have to play a good game here. It's great to have our fans here."

Talking of coaches, England's gaffer has got Covid issues.

07:40 PM

Nice preview feature with Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

who is a new mum, talking about the training she during pregnancy to stay fit for football. Had her son as recently as 16 November 2021. What a warrior, amazing.  She's called the child Ragnar. Sounds about right.

07:38 PM

Six changes for France

Baltimore, Malard, Torrent, Toletti, Bilbaut and Bacha are the players who come in.

07:36 PM

BBC coverage

Gabby corralling Fara Williams, 172 caps for England and Laura Georges, who played for France 188 times. They're joined by the Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall. Eidevall: "Iceland want to make this as unpleasant as possible for France, they will run and suffer and they will want to make France suffer."

07:15 PM

For the Icelanders, it's gonna look a little something like this

Sandra Sigurdardóttir in goal.

The back four of Árnadóttir on the right, Viggósdóttir, Ingibjorg Sigurdardóttir and Gísladóttir.

The midfield three of Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir and Brynjarsdóttir

And then the forwards, Jónsdóttir, Thorvaldsdóttir and Albertsdóttir.

iceland vs france women's euro 2022 live score and latest updates - Getty
07:11 PM

Melvine Malard

starts up front for France, she will play centrally with Baltimore out on the left and Diani on the right. Baltimore and Diani both play their club football for PSG. Malard plays for Lyon, as does the vastly experienced skipper Renard at the back, and the full back Bacha. Geyoro, who scored a hat-trick against the Italians, does not make the XI tonight.

07:06 PM

And here's the French line-up

07:05 PM

French players arriving

07:03 PM

Here's the Iceland team

07:03 PM

Iceland players

in Rotherham.

06:44 PM

The French are usually good

value for a tournament meltdown in whatever sport but that doesn't seem to have happened yet. Boss Corinne Diacre seems to have got them focused and pulling in the same direction so far.

"Corinne Diacre is a very good manager but she is a very difficult person to deal with, even with her own players," French football expert Julien Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"It is not that she doesn't like them or love them, she is just a very cold manager, very serious, very disciplined. It is all about discipline."

06:41 PM

France are third favourites for the tournament

They're generally 100-30, Ze Germans are 3-1 and our very own Lionesses are being backed into favouritism at around 5-2. With Sweden at around 6-1 and the Spanish at about 7-1 its's a pretty open betting market and that I think reflects a group stage which has only thrown up limited clues. Obviously the English have beat all that's been put in front of them but it's difficult to be certain of the form so far.

06:15 PM

Quarter-final places up for grabs

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live bog of Iceland vs France in the Euros. It's a massive match for the Iceland women: they go through to the quarters if they can beat the French, or if this game and the other game tonight (Italy vs Belgium) are both draws. They can even lose to the French, if Italy draw 0-0 with Belgium.

France are through and top of the group no matter what.

But the other three teams in this group have it all to play for. The Italians, who are in fourth, have to beat the Belgians and hope Iceland come up short vs France.

If Iceland lose AND Italy v Belgium is a 1-1, second place gets decided on goal difference, then goals scored, then disciplinary record, then Uefa coefficient ranking.

Belgium can go through if they win and Iceland lose to France

If Belgium draw by any scoreline apart from 0-0 or 1-1, they can squeak through as long as Iceland see their colours lowered by the French.

Confused? Don't be. Sure it will all figure itself out. We will keep you updated with what is happening in the other match.

The Iceland players are doing the standard thing by saying that they'll be focusing only on what they can do, etc and so on.

Their defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir said they'll put the action in Italy/Belgium - taking place in Manchester - out of their minds as best they can.

"This is not something that we focus on until maybe in the very end if we will then need to take some risk," she said.

"But until then we go into this game with our gameplan, which is to win."

The French will be back here for their last-eight match against the Dutch in a few days. It remains to be seen how much they will take their foot off le gas knowing that they have nothing to play for but bookings, injuries, pride and so on.

Alas, whatever they achieve tonight and in the rest of the comp, they will have to get it done without their superbly-named forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. A knee injury means that she will play no further part in the tournament

Her colleague Griedge Mbock Bathy, a defender, said: "It's an event that touched us all. Marie is a player of the group, we have built strong ties with her. She is a decisive striker who makes us feel good."

