iceland vs france women's euro 2022 live score and latest updates - Getty

09:29 PM

67 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Brilliance from Karchaoui down the left wing, crosses and Malard has bundled it in. That looks well offside to me, although given as a goal on the pitch. VAR rights the wrong and it stays at one nil. Clearly off. Wake up lino.

09:27 PM

65 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Oooh, nearly goodnight Irene there for Iceland as Geyoro wriggles clear of the marker and hits a shot. Takes a horrible deflection and, with the keeper well beaten, crashes against the post.

09:22 PM

61 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

France have some quality on the bench, and are bringing on Sakina Karchaoui and Grace Geyoro.

And further changes, this time for Iceland.

Gísladóttir is substituted for Gunnlaugsdóttir.

And Jónsdóttir comes off for Gudmundsdóttir. I guess that leg injury was too much to contend with, and that's a real shame for Iceland as she was playing well.

09:21 PM

60 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Gunnarsdóttir comes off. Jónsdóttir (not to be confused with Jónsdóttir) comes on. This here is Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir. Original Recipe Jónsdóttir, which is to say Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, seems to have run off that knock.

09:19 PM

58 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

That French keeper is a weak link, she's come out again flapping at a corner and is lucky that doesn't end in disaster. Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir was so very close to nodding that in.

09:18 PM

56 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Good spell for the Icers. They are playing some nice stuff, an Agla Maria Albertsdottir has done well here to hit one with her right foot. Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has to look lively for the save.

09:14 PM

53 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Ref has a bit of argy-bargy to sort out between Wendy Renard and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir. The Iceland player went up with a suggestion of arm across, Renard didn't like it, and shoved her.

09:12 PM

52 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Further bad news from Iceland. Jónsdóttir is down with a leg injury, and the trainers are working on her.

09:11 PM

51 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

BAD NEWS FOR ICELAND: the Belgians have gone 1-0 against Italy.

09:09 PM

48 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Jónsdóttir with a mighty long throw that causes a few problems among the French rearguard.

09:06 PM

46 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Cascarino, one of the usual France starters, on at half time. Palis also on. Diani and Bilbault the women who make way.

No changes for Iceland.

09:00 PM

So as it stands

Iceland are in the pound seats, but a goal in either game changes that swiftly.

08:52 PM

HALF TIME: Iceland 0 France 1

Good news for Iceland is that they've had a couple of decent chances from set pieces and, fair play to them, they didn't let that early setback sink them. They were a bit stand-offish in defence on occasion and you'd have to fancy France to get another with their attacking movement.

The REALLY good news for Iceland is that they are going through as thing stand. It's 0-0 in Italy vs Belgium so France would have nine, and the other sides two each, with the Icelanders sneaking it on GD.

08:46 PM

44 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Brynjarsdóttir with a meaty bodycheck on Baltimore, who goes down holding her shoulder. She's ok.

08:42 PM

40 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Corner for Iceland. French keeper makes a right pig's ear of that, it drops for Thorvaldsdóttir but it comes at her quickly and she cannot adjust her feet to tuck it away. Big, big chance.

Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir of Bayern Munich the player who delivered the cross in.

08:39 PM

37 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Thorvaldsdóttir with a well-deserved yellow for a nasty one from behind on the ankle of Bibault. The French player is okay.

08:35 PM

33 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Iceland have a set piece but wallop it straight down the throat of the French keeper. Irritating for coach, I am sure, who will have identified the dead ball as a possible route to success.

08:29 PM

28 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Baltimore holds it up, and here is Bacha overlapping to help her. France win a corner. Iceland defend that stoutly.

08:28 PM

27 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

France taking some time to build here, letting the ball do the work.

08:26 PM

23 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

It's time for a drinks break. The French movement excellent with the front free, and then the 10, Mateo, with some clever wee prompts. When you add in the overlapping fullbacks as well, it's a serious attacking proposition.

On the upside for Iceland, there are biiiiiiiig gaps in behind those fullbacks to hit on the break.

08:22 PM

18 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

France very nearly make it two. Down the right flank this time, cross into the middle and Iceland owe it to Viggosdottir that they're still in this, she clears off the line.

Malard had got away from Árnadóttir. The Iceland right back has her work cut out, Malard has now pulled out to the other flank and it's Baltimore who is in the centre.

The French movement is excellent, fluid and dangerous.

08:16 PM

14 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Very poor defence from Iceland here. Rooted to the spot as France play some pretty patterns in their box.

Baltimore is allowed too much time to get her shot off. Viggósdóttir gets in the way and there's a corner.

Iceland have not marked Renard properly at the corner. You can hardly miss her, girls: she's massive. Close.

Iceland need to catch themselves on here or this is going to be over before the drinks break.

08:12 PM

11 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Jónsdóttir has got free at the back post! Oh she should have done better with that free header from the corner.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Better from Iceland. Decent break and a diagonal out to the left, cross comes in for Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who goes down rather easily under attention from Renard. Skipper on skipper, but no foul for my money.

Nevertheless, Iceland get a corner.

08:10 PM

7 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

France look very dangerous on the flanks, that right back area looks a big problem for Iceland.

08:09 PM

6 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Karolína Lea Vilhjalmsdottir has an effort from outside the box.

08:06 PM

3 mins: Iceland 0 France 1

Quite hoping Group D ends in an ultra-rare 9-2-2-2 points situation tonight — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) July 18, 2022

Certainly that's how it stands. How can Iceland get themselves back into this?

08:02 PM

GOAL! Iceland 0 France 1 (Malard 1)

Malard has opened the scoring in 44 seconds! IT wasn't even the first shot of the game, and it wasn't even Malard's first effort. The Icelanders had dropped deep, and Malard ran at them and shot.

But the Icelanders didn't learn their lesson. France attacked again. Malard with a flick to the 10 Mateo, who gives it her back. Malard places the shot from the edge of the area and that's one nil.

08:01 PM

1 mins: Iceland 0 France 0

Slightly confusingly, Les Bleues are in erm white, and the Icelanders are in blue. Malard busy down the centre, this is a hot start from the French.

07:59 PM

The Icelanders

defend in a low block and keep it simple and physical.

The preliminaries nearly done. Big Wendy there up for the toss, six foot two, shake of hands with the Iceland skip.

Iceland: Sandra Sigurdardottir, Arnadottir, Viggosdottir, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, Gisladottir, Sara Gunnarsdottir, Vilhjalmsdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Sveindis Jonsdottir, Torvalsdottir, Albertsdottir. Subs: Andradottir, Arnardottir, Atladottir, Gudmundsdottir, Iris Dogg Gunnarsdottir, Gunnlaugsdottir, Jensen, Johannsdottir, Gunnhildur Jonsdottir, Magnusdottir, Vidarsdottir, Sveinbjornsdottir.

France: Peyraud-Magnin, Baltimore, Malard, Renard, Torrent, Toletti, Bilbault, Mateo, Diani, Bacha, Tounkara. Subs: Chavas, Cascarino, Cissoko, Dali, Geyoro, Karchaoui, Bathy, Palis, Perisset, Sarr, Lerond.

Referee: Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic)

07:57 PM

Anthem time

Couple of belters. The French one straight at you, one of the old world greats, all pomp and cutlery; the Iceland one a builder that comes into its own before a stirring, banging climax. I've given them both five thumbs up.

07:55 PM

A good scene setter

from dear old Jonathan Pearce. "Grace and pace against strength and purpose, and another fine night in these finals lies ahead."

07:50 PM

One to watch

BBC pundits are picking out Jónsdóttir, who will play wide forward for the Icers. She's a direct runner, good wheels, and she can be useful off both feet.

07:49 PM

Iceland coach Þorsteinn Halldórsson

"I hope it will go well, I hope we have identified some weaknesses in them. One thing is certain, we have to play a good game here. It's great to have our fans here."

Talking of coaches, England's gaffer has got Covid issues.

07:40 PM

Nice preview feature with Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

who is a new mum, talking about the training she during pregnancy to stay fit for football. Had her son as recently as 16 November 2021. What a warrior, amazing. She's called the child Ragnar. Sounds about right.

07:38 PM

Six changes for France

Baltimore, Malard, Torrent, Toletti, Bilbaut and Bacha are the players who come in.

07:36 PM

BBC coverage

Gabby corralling Fara Williams, 172 caps for England and Laura Georges, who played for France 188 times. They're joined by the Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall. Eidevall: "Iceland want to make this as unpleasant as possible for France, they will run and suffer and they will want to make France suffer."

07:15 PM

For the Icelanders, it's gonna look a little something like this

Sandra Sigurdardóttir in goal.

The back four of Árnadóttir on the right, Viggósdóttir, Ingibjorg Sigurdardóttir and Gísladóttir.

The midfield three of Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir and Brynjarsdóttir

And then the forwards, Jónsdóttir, Thorvaldsdóttir and Albertsdóttir.

iceland vs france women's euro 2022 live score and latest updates - Getty

07:11 PM

Melvine Malard

starts up front for France, she will play centrally with Baltimore out on the left and Diani on the right. Baltimore and Diani both play their club football for PSG. Malard plays for Lyon, as does the vastly experienced skipper Renard at the back, and the full back Bacha. Geyoro, who scored a hat-trick against the Italians, does not make the XI tonight.

07:06 PM

And here's the French line-up

07:05 PM

French players arriving

07:03 PM

Here's the Iceland team

Byrjunarliðið gegn Frakklandi í Rotherham!

This is how we start against France in the New York Stadium, Rotherham!#dóttir pic.twitter.com/P4h8B6kQEl — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) July 18, 2022

07:03 PM

Iceland players

in Rotherham.

06:44 PM

The French are usually good

value for a tournament meltdown in whatever sport but that doesn't seem to have happened yet. Boss Corinne Diacre seems to have got them focused and pulling in the same direction so far.

"Corinne Diacre is a very good manager but she is a very difficult person to deal with, even with her own players," French football expert Julien Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"It is not that she doesn't like them or love them, she is just a very cold manager, very serious, very disciplined. It is all about discipline."

06:41 PM

France are third favourites for the tournament

They're generally 100-30, Ze Germans are 3-1 and our very own Lionesses are being backed into favouritism at around 5-2. With Sweden at around 6-1 and the Spanish at about 7-1 its's a pretty open betting market and that I think reflects a group stage which has only thrown up limited clues. Obviously the English have beat all that's been put in front of them but it's difficult to be certain of the form so far.

06:15 PM

Quarter-final places up for grabs

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live bog of Iceland vs France in the Euros. It's a massive match for the Iceland women: they go through to the quarters if they can beat the French, or if this game and the other game tonight (Italy vs Belgium) are both draws. They can even lose to the French, if Italy draw 0-0 with Belgium.

France are through and top of the group no matter what.

But the other three teams in this group have it all to play for. The Italians, who are in fourth, have to beat the Belgians and hope Iceland come up short vs France.

If Iceland lose AND Italy v Belgium is a 1-1, second place gets decided on goal difference, then goals scored, then disciplinary record, then Uefa coefficient ranking.

Belgium can go through if they win and Iceland lose to France

If Belgium draw by any scoreline apart from 0-0 or 1-1, they can squeak through as long as Iceland see their colours lowered by the French.

Confused? Don't be. Sure it will all figure itself out. We will keep you updated with what is happening in the other match.

The Iceland players are doing the standard thing by saying that they'll be focusing only on what they can do, etc and so on.

Their defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir said they'll put the action in Italy/Belgium - taking place in Manchester - out of their minds as best they can.

"This is not something that we focus on until maybe in the very end if we will then need to take some risk," she said.

"But until then we go into this game with our gameplan, which is to win."

The French will be back here for their last-eight match against the Dutch in a few days. It remains to be seen how much they will take their foot off le gas knowing that they have nothing to play for but bookings, injuries, pride and so on.

Alas, whatever they achieve tonight and in the rest of the comp, they will have to get it done without their superbly-named forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. A knee injury means that she will play no further part in the tournament

Her colleague Griedge Mbock Bathy, a defender, said: "It's an event that touched us all. Marie is a player of the group, we have built strong ties with her. She is a decisive striker who makes us feel good."