Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 29.6.2021

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Max Muncy hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, leading Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Monday night in a battle of the long ball. All of the runs at Dodger Stadium came on solo shots. Will Smith also went deep for Los Angeles, which has won four straight. The homers ended up being enough for the Dodgers, who had only two hits that didn't leave the yard and got a runner into scoring position just once.