Iceland Seafood International hf: Changes to market making agreements

Changes have been made to market making agreements with Arion banki hf and Kvika banki hf for shares in Iceland Seafood International on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. The changes are done due to implementation of MiFID II into Icelandic law and are valid from September 1st 2021.

The spread between bid and offer is decided by the tick size table published by Nasdaq Iceland at any given time. The spread should be as close to 1.5% as possible, but not lower than 1.45%. The market makers are permitted to have the spread lower in case of circumstances due to the tick size table of Nasdaq Iceland hf. Other terms of the agreements on market making are unchanged.



