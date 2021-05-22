Iceland pull out of Eurovision performance due to positive Covid test – but remain in competition

(YouTube)

Daði og Gagnamagnið, Iceland’s entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, have been forced to pull out of the live show after a band member tested positive for coronavirus.

Following a positive test for Covid-19 amongst the Icelandic delegation, the whole team went into quarantine and underwent PCR testing (on 16 and 19 May).

“Today (Wednesday 19 May) a member of the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagnið also tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the delegation has again tested negative for Covid-19,” a statement from Eurovision said.

“In close collaboration with the EBU and the host broadcaster, Daði og Gagnamagnið have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group.

“Their song will remain in the competition and we will broadcast their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on 13 May.”

Daði og Gagnamagnið were due to perform their song “10 Years” in tomorrow’s live semi-final show (20 May). Instead a recording from their second rehearsal will be broadcast.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the group wrote: “We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise.

“We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love.”

A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning. Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used in stead. pic.twitter.com/93yravOHSY — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 19, 2021

Daði og Gagnamagnið were widely viewed as the favourites to win Eurovision in 2020 after their song and dance routine for “Think About Things” was widely shared on social media. This year, they remain among the favourites to win alongside Italy, France, Malta and Switzerland.

Story continues

Eurovision is being held this year in Rotterdam, after the contest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Contestants and live audience members are required to undergo strict testing measures to ensure the safety of those involved in the event.

Daði Freyr

The BBC recently revealed that Graham Norton will return to host its Eurovision coverage for the 12th time.

Norton will comment on the event live from Rotterdam, while Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills will present from London.

Meanwhile, actor and singer Amanda Holden will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson, also from London, and deliver the results of the UK professional jury vote.

Representing the UK this year is the singer-songwriter James Newman, who will perform his single “Embers”.

Read More

Salma Hayek reveals she almost died of Covid, told doctors, ‘I’d rather die at home’

Jenny Lawson: On her new book and how Covid killed her granny twice

Eurovision: Flo Rida confirmed to perform live in Rotterdam with San Marino’s Senhit