Iceland boss Richard Walker says he would like to be PM

Iceland boss Richard Walker has told the BBC that he would like to be prime minister one day.

The managing director of the supermarket chain is on the Conservatives' approved list of parliamentary candidates but has not yet been selected to stand to be an MP.

He told the BBC's Newscast that politics "needs more people from outside the Westminster bubble".

Mr Walker has been vocal on issues including the cost-of-living crisis.

He has previously spoken about the impact of rising prices on his customers, saying some have been forced to resort to food banks.

Asked if he fancied being prime minister one day, Mr Walker, whose father founded the frozen food chain, said: "Of course. I think any anyone who says they don't is lying."

On what would make him a good candidate for the role, he told Newscast politics needed people "who know what it's like to have to pay the wages on a Friday and with real life experience".

He said Iceland was a "barometer of Britain", with nearly 1,000 stores across the UK and five million customers.

"I see and feel and hear a lot of the issues that are faced every day. And I want to help," he said.

"I think I've got a right and a responsibility to speak up for communities who are struggling and to be a player and maybe not just a commentator."

Mr Walker is not guaranteed to be selected to stand for a seat at the next general election, which is due in two years time, and must apply to be shortlisted.

He has previously criticised some government policies, including plans under Liz Truss to scrap the top rate of income tax, which were later dropped.

However, earlier this year he praised then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has since replaced Ms Truss as prime minister, for his support package to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

Commenting on the latest inflation figures, which saw the rate prices are rising fall back slightly to 10.7%, Mr Walker said "perhaps we can start to look forward to a light at the end of the tunnel, but we're far from out of the woods".

"Obviously those who are really on a budget and struggling the most will feel it most painfully," he said, adding that price rises for basics like milk and bread were up to 50%.

Overall, prices are still rising at the fastest rate in 40 years.