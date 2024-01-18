Ice-T on What Makes “SVU” 'Special' After 25 Seasons: 'People Walk Up in the Street and Say Thank You' (Exclusive)

"I kind of hit the jackpot but I did not know that when I got on the show," Ice-T tells PEOPLE of the hit NBC procedural

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Ice-T at the 'Law & Order: SVU' season 25 anniversary party on Jan. 16, 2024

Ice-T is celebrating 25 years of Law & Order: SVU.

The rapper-turned-actor spoke to PEOPLE for last week’s cover story on Mariska Hargitay, and between his leading lady costar and his long-running spot on the "special" NBC series, he says he's truly “hit the jackpot.”

“I think SVU is a special show because it's the first time I've ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you,” he says. “And I found out that SVU is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay are seen filming at the 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' film set in Times Square on November 28, 2023 in New York City

Ice-T joined SVU as Detective Fin Tutuola in the show's second season, and his performance has since earned him the distinction of being the longest-running male actor on television. The irony is that he originally only signed on to do the series for a few episodes.

Fast forward two decades, says Ice-T, and “SVU was a four-episode stint that ended up 25 years."

The beauty of SVU is that its entertainment doubles as a source of comfort for many. Characters like Fin Tutuola, Hargitay's Olivia Benson and even Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins are determined to get justice, and they can do it all in the span of 45 minutes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kelli Giddish attends the 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' 25th Anniversary Celebration on January 16, 2024 in New York City.

Says Giddish at the Law & Order: SVU Season 25 celebration: "The subject matter is hard for us to talk about, but we present it in a way that has kind of a beginning, a middle and an end, so that gives the audience some kind of resolve and some kind of relief, I think."

Fans also stop Giddish to express their gratitude just like they do for Ice-T, and it's those moments, she says, that are the most meaningful.

"I know, for me, that's the most rewarding part about being on this show. The interactions I have at the coffee shop where somebody will just come up and say thank you, that means the world," she says. "It’s amazing."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns for its 25th season tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.



