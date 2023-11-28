Ice-T and Coco Austin Pay Tribute to Daughter Chanel as She Celebrates Her 8th Birthday: 'So Proud'

The couple shared their pride for their little girl on her special day

Coco/Instagram, Michael Kovac/Getty Ice-T and Coco Austin celebrate daughter Chanel's 8th birthday.

Coco Austin and Ice-T can't get over how quickly their little girl is growing up.

The model mom, 44, shared new photos of daughter Chanel on Instagram, with the little one posing as she celebrates her 8th birthday.

"I'm happy/sad today... Chanel turned 8!! Do I cry or smile? I don't know," the emotional mom wrote. "I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday."

"I'm so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she's become..," she continued. "Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole 🎊🎊🎊 I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! It's amazing how much love you can have for a little human being."

The Law and Order: SVU actor, 65, also shared a special shout-out to his daughter on X, formerly known as Twitter. Along with his birthday wishes, he shared photos of the sweet little girl from throughout the years.

"HappyBirthday @BabyChanelworld," he wrote. "You’re 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast! ❤️."

In addition to Chanel, the rapper is dad to son Tracy Jr., 31, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz and daughter LeTesha, 47, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Adrienne.

The rapper chatted with PEOPLE last month about co-hosting A&E's Hip Hop Treasures and opened up about how people shouldn't expect from his family what they'd expect from an "average" family.

"We do our parenting," he said. "I think the thing of it is, it's Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I'm a f---ing rock star, it’s different."

"We’re like the Osbournes," he leveled. "We have a different dynamic in our house. But it's not harmful. That's the main thing. It's us."

