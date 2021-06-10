From Ice T to Billy Dee, Here Are The Best Celebrity Cameos to Gift Your Dad This Father’s Day

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether your dad has always wanted to be coached on life by NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, serenaded by Kenny G or be on the receiving end of Michael Rapaport‘s comical New York attitude, there’s sure to be a perfect cameo for you to gift him this Father’s Day.

The video-sharing website, which allows celebrities to send personalized messages to fans, has more than 30,000 celebrities on their platform, ranging from wrestling legends like Sting to “Star Wars” legends like Billy Dee Williams. And the best part is that after you pick the celebrity you know will excite your dad the most, you can basically tell them to say or do anything you want, whether it’s poking fun at an inside joke, teasing them from a place of love or keeping it traditional with a simple “Happy Father’s Day.”

Here are some of the best Cameos to give your dad on the special day. But if you can’t find the perfect one, there are thousands more on the site for you to sift through. And if you’re looking for a physical gift to pair it with, you can always look through our comprehensive Father’s Day gift guide.

Kenny G

The Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G can serenade your dad with his distinct smooth jazz tunes.

Ice T

Wether your dad is familiar with Ice T from his rapping days throughout the 1980s and ’90s or from his beloved Fin character on “Law and Order,” he’s sure to appreciate a sentimental message from the multi-hyphenate star.

Billy Dee Williams

Surprise your dad with the iconic “Star Wars” actor, who played Lando Calrissian in the franchise in the 1980s, in addition to reprising the role 40 years later in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” If you really want to splurge, couple it with some “Star Wars” merch that we rounded up here.

Leslie David Baker

If your dad doesn’t put up with anyone’s B.S. then he might appreciate a visit from Scranton’s very own paper salesman, Stanley Hudson, who has the best RBF in sitcom history. Or, if your dad still cracks up when Kevin spills the bean in Season 5, then you might want to go for a personalized message from the man himself, Brian Baumgartner. But you can also opt for a virtual visit from other Dunder Mifflin employees like Oscar or even Michael’s tumultuous love interest Jan.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Calling all Bucks and Lakers fans! If your dad is an NBA fan, then he’ll remember the days when Jabbar terrorized the courts during his 20 years as an NBA star player, sometimes even clad in his signature goggles that he wore for protection.

Alice Cooper

Give your dad a personalized message from the godfather of shock rock. Alice Cooper is on cameo and sending good will, extra points if you ask him to explain the roots of the city of Milwaukee.

Michael Rapaport

Rapaport is sure to bring his distinct New York inflection to his message, which inherently makes everything he says extra funny, and also aggressive.

Sting

Yes, the wrestling icon keeps his face paint on his for Cameo messages. If your dad is a fan of professional wrestling, then a personalized video from the 26-time champion is sure to shock him to his core — and will be far less scary than an in-person meeting with the “Hulk”-like figure.

Debra Jo Rupp

Everyone’s favorite TV mom, Kitty Forman! A personalized message from the “That ’70s Show” actress is extra exciting for Marvel fans, given her more recent role in Disney Plus’s “WandaVision.” If your dad is a true Marvel geek, though, you might be even better off getting him some one-of-a-kind Marvel merch.

Jim Brown

NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown is the epitome of a father figure, so a sentimental message, which might include some wise tough love from the football legend himself, is a one-of-a-kind gift.

Fortune Feimster

Whether your dad is familiar with the Netflix comedian or not, he’s sure to laugh out loud to anything she has to say given her jubilant and raunchy humor. It’s hard to find anyone that doesn’t take an immediate liking to the “Mindy Star” actress, who gets candid and intimate with every personalized video she sends out.

