Ice Spice Stepped Straight Out of the 2000s in a Denim Baby Phat Set for the 2024 Grammys

New York’s princess of rap, Ice Spice, has made her regal appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. She arrived at the ceremony channeling the early 2000s in a denim jacket and skirt set with a faux fur trim by the beloved Y2K brand Baby Phat, accessorizing with a statement belt, cross necklace, and gold heels.

Spice is taking her first Grammys by storm with four nominations: Best New Artist, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Rap Song for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”

At The Today Show on Friday, Spice reminisced about the moment that she found out Swift wanted to work with her.

“I started crying when I heard about it. I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real,’” she recalled. “I was so emotional. It was, like, tears of joy, of course, but just grateful—iconic.”

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift told Spotify last May. “She reached out through her team just kind of saying, ‘Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. We’d love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’ And I had been listening to her nonstop. Like, getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”

“So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you want to do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’” she continued. “And so she jumped in head first, and getting to know her has been so special, because I’m blown away by her. She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch.”

“She’s, like, my new favorite artist,” Swift added. “And I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

While on the The Today Show, Spice also revealed the name of her upcoming new album.

“Yes, so there’s gonna be an album this year. It’s called Y2K; it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited. I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in two days ago,” she shared, keeping the featured artist a secret.



