Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'

Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas

Ivy Park x Adidas

Rapper Ice Spice is taking center stage in every sense of the phrase.

When the 23-year-old Bronx, New York, native (whose real name is Isis Gaston) released "Munch (Feelin' U)" last August, she instantly rhymed her way to the top, going viral on TikTok before hitting hip-hop stardom.

Then, shortly after introducing her first EP Like...? last month and featuring on PinkPantheress' viral "Boys a liar Pt. 2," she entered the style sphere with one of the biggest names in the business: Beyoncé.

On Feb. 9, Ivy Park (the clothing label created by the 32-time Grammy winner) dropped its new Park Trail performance-wear collection in collaboration with Adidas. And the brand tapped Gaston as one of the celebrities to star in the neo-urban campaign supporting the launch.

"When I got the call I was in disbelief," Gaston tells PEOPLE of her first fashion gig. "It was all sinking in on the flight over [to the photo shoot]. I'm still so excited to be a part of this!"

Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas

Ivy Park x Adidas

Park Trail houses athleisure clothing, accessories and footwear for women and men (plus kidswear designs) "inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future." Gaston personifies all of the bullet points above.

"Being resilient has always been important to me in every situation because nothing is permanent and we should reflect that," she says of her fearless approach to style and music. Keeping it fun and as "raw and organic as possible" is also key.

In the campaign — set against a reimagined outdoorsy city backdrop influenced by '90s hip-hop culture — Gaston models camouflage-patterned cargo pants, an "IV" monogrammed orange jersey shirt, platform sneakers and shield sunglasses.

While the capsule is certainly fashion-forward and in tune with her personal style, Gaston says she's one to "love a baddie" and partnering with Beyoncé just made sense. "She inspires me with her constant hard work and classy mannerisms. I love how she handles herself," she says of how the "Crazy in Love" artist has influenced her take on fashion.

Story continues

RELATED: Karrueche Tran and Troye Sivan Star in Ivy Park's Valentine Themed Capsule Collection

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ice Spice attends Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify )

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Spotify

RELATED: See Beyoncé with Daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and Twins Rumi and Sir, 4, in New IVY PARK Kids Ad

When asked which one of Beyoncé's outfits is her all-time favorite, Gaston says that if it's splashed in the color gold, it's a winner. In her eyes, the Renaissance singer also "invented blonde hair."

Gaston can say the same for herself, but for the redhead community. Taking the "Spice" part of her moniker quite to heart, she recently dyed her hair a vibrant ginger hue, which has become signature to her look. She's most known for keeping her hair coiled in curls but occasionally steps out with lengthy locks with bangs.

Zoey Deutch, Ice Spice, Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso in the front row at Coach Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 13, 2023

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

RELATED: See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week

Hit singles, fashion campaigns and appearances at fashion week — all of which Gaston has already achieved — are accomplishments that indicate a rising star in the making (although the title would actually underestimate the impact her earworms have on today's internet culture). The rapper's résumé also points to the coming of a new style icon.

Not only is she paving her own early aughts-like aesthetic, which she says is inspired by her mom who loved Ed Hardy and True Religion, Gaston is also building up her closet with designer items.

Currently, she owns a "gorgeous" new black and pink Chanel bag (her most standout piece) and a pink Von Dutch purse (gifted to her by her mom and is the most meaningful).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Gaston's also proven to be a fashion muse for other celebrities. Last Halloween she was the inspiration behind Lil Nas X's costume. The "Old Town Road" singer wore a neon green tube top, denim cutoff shorts, orange press-on nails and a matching wig, channeling his inner Ice Spice persona. "I was pleasantly surprised and impressed," she tells PEOPLE in response to the spot-on getup.