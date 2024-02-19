Ice Spice Sizzles in Leopard Print at 2024 People’s Choice Awards After Whirlwind Super Bowl with Taylor Swift

The rapper, who's nominated for new artist of the year, arrived in a bra top and matching leggings, plus a lace statement coat

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Ice Spice attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards in a red-hot look

Ice Spice is on an awards season style streak.

The breakout rapper, 24, arrived at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in yet another statement look to celebrate her two nominations: collaboration song of the year for "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj and new artist of the year.

According to E!'s Zanna Roberts, the ensemble which featured a leopard-print bra and matching sheer leggings (which covered most of her feet), plus an orange-red lace fur-trimmed jacket, was custom Dolce & Gabbana.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Ice Spice rocks fierce fashion at 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

She rocked her signature orange curls, which she recently showed off at the 2024 Grammys, where she brought back Y2K fashion in custom Baby Phat.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ice spice wears custom Baby Phat at 2024 Grammys

A few days after music's biggest night, Ice Spice hit the Super Bowl in a skintight black dress with a back cutout, to root for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Keleigh Teller.

When the Chiefs scored in the third quarter of the big game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, the friends were spotted on the broadcast celebrating in their suite at Allegiant Stadium.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty (Left to right) Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl

Ice Spice later shared a recap of the exhilarating star-studded night alongside Swift (the two collaborated on "Karma" in May 2023) and her group of pals. Her photo dump included snapshots with the Midnights hitmaker, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce, rapper Quavo, plus her music producer RIOTUSA.

She even included a behind-the-scenes outfit snap of another one of her Super Bowl weekend looks — a sheer Marine Sere set (complete with a thong-baring pair of leggings) printed with the label's synonymous crescent logo. The whole look was a major win in our book of best Super Bowl 'fits.

