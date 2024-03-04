Ice Spice Reveals Lana Del Rey Is One of Her All-Time Favorite Hitmakers: 'I'm Obsessed with Her'

The "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper detailed some of her favorite artists in a 'Billboard' interview ahead of the publication's annual Women in Music event

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey in Los Angeles in February 2024

Did you know that there's an Ice Spice in Lana Del Rey's fanbase?

Before she's honored as the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Hitmaker at the upcoming March 6 ceremony, the "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper opened up to the publication about her rise to fame and fellow hitmakers she admires as a fan — including Del Rey.

After offering a "shout-out" to past "iconic" Hitmaker honorees Charli XCX and Dolly Parton, Ice Spice named one of her favorites. "I would say Lana Del Rey," the Grammy nominee, 24, told Billboard. "I’m obsessed with her, and I feel like all of her songs are hits, even the ones that aren’t as big as the others."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone in Las Vegas in February 2024

She also mentioned Rihanna as an artist whose music she listens to, explaining that she owns vinyl records by both the "Umbrella" icon and Del Rey. However, her list of favorite artists didn't end there: "Taylor Swift. Of course, Nicki Minaj. Drake. The list is long!"

Last month, Ice Spice got to spend some time with Del Rey, 38, at a pre-Grammys gala honoring Jon Platt at the Beverly Hilton. Both stars also watched the 2024 Super Bowl from a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside stars including Swift, Blake Lively, Jason Kelce, RIOTUSA and Miles Teller.

Elsewhere in the "Deli" rapper's Billboard interview, she spoke about advice she's received from Swift, 34, with whom she collaborated on the remix of Midnights single "Karma" last year.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ice Spice at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

"When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that," said Ice Spice. "She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.'"

Since her debut in 2021, the "In Ha Mood" star has earned four top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and notched collabs with Swift, Minaj and PinkPantheress — but fans are awaiting her debut album, Y2K.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Ice Spice in Los Angeles in February 2024

Ice Spice teased the upcoming project as some of her "best work," explaining that she's been looking for "a really hard beat" during the creative process.

"If the beat doesn’t instantly move me — like if I don’t physically feel the beat of the speakers — then I’m just going to keep moving on to the next one," she told the outlet. "But as soon as I know, I know I have that beat. It’s up from there."

At the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 6, Ice Spice will be honored alongside Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Charli XCX, Young Miko, Victoria Monét, NewJeans, TEMS and Luísa Sonza.

