Ice Spice, Joey King, Giveon and More Attend Prada’s Double Club in Los Angeles

It’s Oscars weekend in Los Angeles, and the celebrities are out in full force. On Friday night in the Arts District, Prada was the hot door, as hundreds of people lined up outside of the large warehouse space.

Inside was the Double Club Los Angeles, the third edition of the project by artist Carsten Höller, in collaboration with Luna Luna. The Friday night party featured music curation by Drake, who did not attend, but who had plenty of his own music — originals and remixes — on the playlist.

Inside, Joey King, AnnaSophia Robb and Zoe Lister-Jones stuck together in a pack, waiting in line for the various festival rides and gamely hamming it up for the cameras. Most celebrities stuck to the confines of the VIP section: Giveon and Letitia Wright hugged, Amelia Dimoldenberg introduced herself around, Khelani and Wright caught up on the sofas and Camille Rowe played with the fringe of her Prada dress as she danced.

Spicy Palomas were doled out as Landon Barker, in a posse of TikTok hair bros, posed for photos, trying different moves with his red jacket. Ice Spice commanded the room as she arrived shortly after 11 p.m., photographers flocking to her as she flipped her hair around.

Other celebrity guests included Aja Naomi King, Hunter Doohan and Justine Skye.

The rest of the sprawling space was equally as packed, with various bars, a DJ booth on a main stage and several carnival rides, including a merry-go-round. With the events of the weekend getting more serious as Sunday’s big night draws closer, it was good to let loose some late into Friday.

