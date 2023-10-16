Ice Spice Dons Draped Diesel Set, Taylor Swift Goes Gothic in Versace Corset on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ice Spice made her “Saturday Night Live” debut over the weekend, with her friend and collaborator Taylor Swift making a brief cameo to introduce the rapper ahead of her “Pretty Girl” performance.

Swift sported a black Versace corset featuring straps adorned with the Italian label’s trademark medusa logo, matching its gold hardware to a chainlink necklace by Mazin jewels. Swift completed her look with a pair of pleated trousers. The pop star wore her blond tresses in an updo with bangs, as well as her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 14 in New York.

Ice Spice opted for a full Diesel ensemble, wearing a draped set designed by the brand’s creative director, Glenn Martens. She wore a green halter top with neon yellow straps and a khaki miniskirt, topping off her look with knee-high faux fur boots and a diamond-encrusted “Princess” chain. Ice Spice’s hair was styled in a curly auburn crop, while her makeup included winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Swift recently remixed her hit single “Karma,” lending a verse to the “Princess Diana” rapper. Both artists also buddied up at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, sitting beside each other during the ceremony.

Ice Spice on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 14 in New York.

On “SNL,” Ice Spice was joined by comedian and former cast member Pete Davidson, who returned to host the sketch show. Following the taping, Swift attended a cast after party accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The singer has been spotted at several of his games in recent weeks, including the Chiefs’ match against the Denver Broncos last Thursday.

Swift also favored a corset at the football game, wearing a Balenciaga design along with a Chiefs windbreaker. Seated next to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce’s mother, Donna, Swift cheered on the Missouri-based team as they scored another victory.

