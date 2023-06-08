Ice Spice Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle in Favor of Butt-Length Curls — See Her New Look!

The Bronx rapper stepped out at Summer Jam over the weekend with her new 'do

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty, Johnny Nunez/WireImage Ice Spice

Ice Spice was "In Ha Mood" to switch things up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Bronx rapper, 23, stepped out Sunday at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival with a new look — butt-length curls!

Making her appearance at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island for a 30-minute set alongside special guests like Flo Milli and Kali, the rising star ditched her go-to short curly hairstyle for the new look, as well as a fresh Y2K ensemble.

At the event, Ice rocked a plaid mini skirt, a white cropped Supreme T-shirt, a studded belt, fishnets, chunky loafers and a massive diamond necklace.

While Ice is usually iced out, her new hair style sees her part ways temporarily with her signature short style, which she has changed up every now and then over the course of her breakthrough year. For example, Ice performed at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn in February when she opted to put the look aside in favor of a silk press.

Related: Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Ice Spice performs at Hot 97's Summer Jam

It's been a major year for Ice following the release of her 2022 single "Munch." In 2023 alone, she's released her debut EP Like..?, collaborated with superstars like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, and worked on her first fashion campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy park and Adidas.

The musician told PEOPLE back in February that she was in "disbelief" when she got the Ivy Park call, adding "it was all sinking in on the flight over [to the photo shoot]. I'm still so excited to be a part of this!"

The Park Trail collection was inspired by the "resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future," which Ice said hit home for her.

"Being resilient has always been important to me in every situation because nothing is permanent and we should reflect that," she said of her fearless approach to style and music. Keeping it fun and as "raw and organic as possible" is also key.

Related: Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ice Spice

Since then, Ice has been promoting her music with a few festival performances — including this past weekend at Summer Jam and next weekend at New York's Governors Ball.

At Summer Jam, Ice performed some of her biggest hits — including her verse from her No. 1 single "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" — and brought out her friend Flo Milli, who spoke with PEOPLE about the experience backstage.

"It wasn't a last-minute thing, but kinda. We just decided that she was gonna bring me out so I was really happy to hear that. I'm so happy that the girls got to come together," Flo said of the women-dominated event, headlined by Grammy winner Cardi B. "[Ice and I] text on DM all the time but we never met until today."

The pair have yet to share space on a track together, but as Flo explained, she isn't ruling anything out. "It's possible," she said of a potential future collaboration with Ice. "Like damn, she in ha' mood! I don't know! It's giving that, it's giving that."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.