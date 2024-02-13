Ice Spice Celebrates Kansas City Chiefs' Win at 2024 Super Bowl with Taylor Swift and Quavo

The artists posed for pics together at the Big Game

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Quavo

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift had a girls’ night out at the 2024 Super Bowl!

On Sunday, the gal pals arrived together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Ice, 24, and Swift, 34, were also joined by the “Cruel Summer” singer’s mom Andrea Swift, Blake Lively, and Ashley Avignone as the group made their way to their suite ahead of the Big Game.

Once seated in their private area, the party began with a who’s who of celebs!

The “Barbie World” rapper, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, shared a recap via Instagram photos on Monday detailing the special event. "W," was all she wrote in the caption.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift with friends at 2024 Super Bowl

In the cover photo of the carousel, Ice and Swift stood with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Ice’s music producer RIOTUSA.

Next, they were also joined by Migos rapper Quavo, who posed for pics with the group of musicians.

Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce also sat just one row behind Spice and Swift as the gang cheered on the Chiefs — who defeated the 49ers 25-22 after the game went into overtime — giving Kansas City their second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Throughout the game, the ladies were seen excitedly rooting for their team.

Swift and Ice have become good friends as of late.

Last May, the Bronx native was featured on the “Shake It Off” singer’s remix to “Karma.” Swift also brought Ice out as a surprise guest on her Eras tour to perform the hit on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — and again the following two nights.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

When Ice made her Saturday Night Live debut in October, Swift was there to introduce her as the musical guest for the show.

Speaking with Variety in September, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker opened up on how she viewed Swift as her “sis.”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Ice Spice and Taylor Swift

“That’s my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things," Ice said of the singer, referencing them sitting next to each other at the MTV VMAs earlier that month.

"She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”

Ice previously revealed how the two met during a July interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. The “Deli” rapper told the host, 50, that she was having "a really bad day" when her manager called to say that Swift wanted to work with her.

"I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news," she continued. "And then I cried more, because it was good news."

Ice added, “We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me. I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."



