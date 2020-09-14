Huge chunk of ice measuring 42 square miles breaks off Greenland ice shelf

A huge chunk of the Spalte glacier has broken off (GEUS)

A vast piece of ice measuring 42 square miles has broken off from an ice shelf in north-east Greenland and has now fragmented in the sea.

It comes as experts have warned that melting ice in Greenland could lead to widespread sea rises around the world.

Satellite imagery shows that the ice has broken off the last remaining ice shelf in the Arctic, 79N, or Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden.

The chunk of the Spalte glacier has already fragmented.

Experts have said that the rapid melting affecting Greelnand’s ice is caused by climate change, according to a BBC report.

Read more: Antarctic records hottest temperature ever

Dr Jenny Turton of Friedrich-Alexander University told BBC News, "The atmosphere in this region has warmed by about 3C since 1980.”

"And in 2019 and 2020, it saw record summer temperatures.”

Last year, the ice over the Arctic Ocean shrank back to an extent never seen since weather satellites first took images.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) says that the chunk of ice broke off following several unusually warm years.

View photos Greenland's glaciers have seen widespread melting (Getty) More

Professor Jason Box of GEUS says that the melting of 79N could lead to further collapses in Greenland.

Professor Box said, "What makes 79N so important is the way it's attached to the interior ice sheet, and that means that one day - if the climate warms as we expect - this region will probably become one of the major centres of action for the deglaciation of Greenland."

Read more: Scientists drill into mysterious lake buried 3,500 feet under Antarctica

In 2019, experts warned that coasts could be swamped by regular floods by the end of this century, leaving up to 400 million people homeless, if Greenland ice continues to melt.

The figure was far higher than previous estimates, and is 40 million more than the numbers predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A new study found that Greenland's ice is melting faster than expected, with researchers forecasting sea levels could rise 67 centimetres by 2100.

Unless measures are taken, millions of people will be ‘devastated’ by coastal floods, scientists have warned.

Researchers found that the region has lost 3.8 trillion tonnes of ice since 1992, far higher than predicted.