Ice Racing Is the Only Place Where a Subaru Impreza Can Keep Up With a GT3 Cup

Photo credit: rallyOgre - YouTube

Traction is the great equalizer in racing. No matter how much power or aero you have, you'll always be limited by how much of it you can actually translate to the surface. This race between a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and a Subaru Impreza on ice is a great demonstrator.

Despite the great disparity in specs, the two cars were matched up in the same heat during a recent Adirondack Motor Enthusiast Club-sanctioned ice racing event at Lake Algonquin in upstate New York. That's because they're using the same race-prepped studded tires to grip the frozen lake's icy surface.

It's clear from the start of the race the 911 has more power, as it's able to pounce into the lead and pull away on the straightaways. But because the Subaru sends torque to all four wheels, it's able to keep up and give the Cup car a hard time through the corners. Thanks to the surface, these two wildly different cars are evenly matched. It makes for some fantastic racing, as you can imagine.

