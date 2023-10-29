Ice hockey player dies after suffering ‘freak accident’ during match

Adam Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the USA before moving to England (Getty Images)

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson has died following a “freak accident” during a Nottingham Panthers match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night.

The Panthers said the club was “devastated” and “heartbroken” after Johnson suffered a serious injury at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The match was abandoned due to a “major medical emergency”, which was the result of a mid-game collision.

The BBC reported that Johnson, a 29-year-old American, suffered a cut to his neck from an ice hockey blade.

Paramedics attended to Johnson while players formed a ring around him and screens were put up around him.

He was taken to Yorkshire hospital but Nottingham Panthers confirmed he had passed away in a statement on Sunday morning.

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him," the statement added.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing."

More follows