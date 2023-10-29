Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies in 'freak accident' after neck slashed by skate in Sheffield

A professional ice hockey player has died in a "freak accident" after he was slashed in the neck during a game.

Nottingham Panthers has confirmed Adam Johnson died during the team's derby clash against Sheffield Steelers.

The game was abandoned shortly after the incident.

In a statement, the club said: "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.

"We ask that the privacy of Adam's family and friends, and everyone at the club is respected at this difficult time as we all seek to come to terms with our grief."

The team added: "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

