ICE will end contract with the Yuba County Jail. Pact was last of its kind in California

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will end a long-standing agreement to house detainees in the Yuba County Jail, the last contract of its kind in California.

The federal enforcement agency, commonly referred to as ICE, informed the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office this week that the contract will end within 60 days.

ICE detainees have been housed at the jail in Marysville for more than three decades. Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said ICE made the decision to end the contract.

“I stand by our jail, the staff, and the conditions, as we have always passed every inspection,” Anderson said Friday in a news release. “Before COVID restrictions, our jail averaged close to 175 detainees. That number has gradually decreased and it’s understandable that it no longer fiscally makes sense for ICE to continue the contract.”

The jail currently houses four ICE detainees, who will be transferred to another detention facility.

Sheriff’s officials said the jail was the last county facility in California with an ICE contract. They also said the contract’s termination will have an impact on county’s budget.