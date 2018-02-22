Ice dancer Moir gets vocal and goes viral at women's Olympic hockey final

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian ice dancing star Scott Moir was celebrated once again on Twitter on Thursday night — this time as a spectator instead of an athlete.

Moir, who captured a second Olympic ice dance title with partner Tessa Virtue earlier this week at the Pyeongchang Games, was in the stands and vocal during Canada's women's hockey final against the United States.

A screenshot from the broadcast of a yelling Moir, clad in his Canadian Olympic tuque and jacket — his arms outstretched with a beer in hand — made the rounds on social media during the first period. The five-time Olympic medallist seemed to be reacting to a penalty call on a Canadian player.

One Twitter user tweeted the image with a Canadian Heritage Moment border around it. The tweet was retweeted nearly 3,000 times in two hours.

Moir was sitting between fellow figure skaters Patrick Chan and Keegan Messing at the game, which Canada lost 3-2 in a shootout. Rachel Homan's curling rink was seated in front of them.

Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., and Virtue, from London, Ont., won their third Olympic gold medal on Monday night, edging out France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron for the ice dancing title in their final Olympic appearance.

Moir and Virtue also won gold in the team figure skating event earlier at the Games and claimed the title in 2010. They have two silvers from the Sochi Games in 2014.

The Canadian Press