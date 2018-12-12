Ice Cube wants to buy, 'add some life' to 22 regional sports networks

Ice Cube wants to expand his entertainment offerings with regional sports networks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, file)

Ice Cube is on to the next thing now that his 10th studio album, “Everythang’s Corrupt,” is in music libraries.

The rapper, writer, actor and businessman told Rolling Stone he wants to jump to a sports venture and try to buy 22 regional sports networks.

“That’s all my head is about. I believe some of the gatekeepers that’s been holding the reins in sports for us for so long need to go. It’s time for some new blood to produce and present sports and culture, not only to America but the world. “It’s time for new people that think in a new and different way have some control over what we see and what we get because the way the [regional sports networks] are being run now is pretty dismal. I think the sports world should hope that we get it.”

Ice Cube didn’t say what regional sports networks he was trying to buy, but Go Local and TMZ Sports reported early last month that Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian are teaming up to buy the 22 regional sports networks up for sale by 21st Century Fox.

Disney is required by regulators to sell off the networks as part of its pending $71.3 billion sale to Fox. Initial bids were due Nov. 8 and reportedly include Amazon and Sinclair along with P.E. firms. Second-round bidding began around Thanksgiving and runs through the new year.

The package has an estimated value of $25 billion and Deadline reports there’s a chance the networks are sold off in pieces. Disney must sell the networks within 90 days of the deal closing.

The networks include YES, which the New York Yankees may buy back, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Detroit. In total the 22 networks have the rights to 44 pro teams across Major League Baseball, the National Basketball League and the National Hockey League.

Rolling Stone asked Ice Cube what he wanted to do differently with the networks:

Just add some life to it. We don’t wanna give away the secret sauce, but we have a plan that’s 10 times better than any plan that’s out there. ‘Cause nobody sees this and the growth potential like us, period. Nobody.

Ice Cube is one of the founders of the BIG3 basketball, a 3-on-3 league that finished its second year this summer. Fox Sports has the rights to the league and watched as ratings doubled.

He and Jeff Kwatinetz run the entertainment company CubeVision, which has generated more than $960 million with hits that include “Straight Outta Compton,” “Ride Along” and “Are We There Yet?”

