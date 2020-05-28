Ice Cube: “How Long Will We Go For Blue On Black Crime Until We Strike Back?”
Click here to read the full article.
Actor/rapper Ice Cube has spoken out via Twitter about his anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, an incident that sparked a freeway protest in Los Angeles and two nights of violence in Minnesota.
Ice Cube seemingly took things a step further in one tweet, asking the question, “How long will we go for Blue on Black crime until we strike back?”
More from Deadline
Protesters Block 101 Freeway During Rush Hour In Anger Over George Floyd Death
Donald Trump Plans Executive Order On Social Media After Twitter Places Fact Checks On Some Of His Tweets -- Update
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Explains Why They Haven't Deleted Donald Trump's Tweets About Joe Scarborough, Says They Are Part of "Conversations Around What's Happening"
That inflammatory post was subsequently taken down. He also posted a photo of the police officer accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck and causing his death, but it won Twitter’s newly instituted tag for “manipulated media,” as it showed the policeman in question wearing a hat advocating white supremacy.
Ice Cube (real name O’Shea Jackson) also called on the FBI to weed out bad police, claiming they knew who to target.
His stance drew a mix of support and backlash, with Ice Cube tweeting, “Anybody coming at me for what I said ain’t ready to do s–t…”
Ice Cube was a member of the rap group N.W.A, whose song “F–K Tha Police” became an early ’90s anthem in hip-hop. His most recent film apperance was in The High Note.
The F.B.I. knows exactly who the racist are in each police department and still let them keep there jobs until something like this happens. Stop sitting on critical information. Weed them out and get them out…NOW! #jonnycomelatelyagain https://t.co/X7ny0wsRQX
— Ice Cube (@icecube) May 27, 2020
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Nears Grim 100,000 Milestone As Global Cases Top 5.4M - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.