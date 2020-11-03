Ice Cube Calls Out ‘SNL’ For Joke About Rappers Supporting Trump: “Trying To Reduce Me To Greed”

Ice Cube, upon working with the Trump administration ahead of the 2020 presidential race, continues to face criticism. After Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden poked fun at the actor-rapper during the most recent Saturday Night Live cold open, Ice Cube fired back.

“F**ck you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The cold open in question saw Carrey’s VP read Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven, updated with a 2020 election twist. Appearing to warn the presidential candidate were Kate McKinnon’s Hilary Clinton and Fivethirtyeight’s Nate Silver (Mikey Day). Later in the sketch, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd came on to the scene donning red “Make America Great Again” hats as Ice Cube and rapper Lil’ Wayne, respectively.

“Why in the name that is holy would you be voting for Trump?” Carrey asks the actors’ musicians.

“Taxes,” they reply.

“Plus if you got a platinum record, you could plan on him doing a photo-op with you,” Thompson’s Ice Cube adds.

The skit comes after The Barbershop and Are We There Yet? actor drew backlash after a senior advisor to Trump thanked Ice Cube on social media for working with the White House to discuss the needs of the Black community. Though the actor had explained that he was contacted by both parties about his Contract with Black America, he was faced with numerous negative and suspicious responses on social media.

Last week Ice Cube told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he has not yet decided who to vote for, but expressed that he seeks to work with the winner to help the Black community.

😂😂😂…fuck you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed. https://t.co/pObFAkOvcq — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 1, 2020





More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.