Ice Out Your Crocs Clogs and Sandals With Saweetie's Jibbitz Charms

Having partnered with the brand previously on a Hidden Valley Ranch-themed release, Saweetie has reunited with Crocs to add an Icy touch to the label's Jibbitz charms.

"My fans can now put the icing on any outfit using the Jibbitz charms I designed alongside Crocs -- one of my favorite brands and one that values self-expression as much as I do," the musician shared in a press release. The collaboration is comprised of limited-edition Jibbitz, which arrive in bundles of five alongside the Classic Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal. The former, dubbed "Pure Water," highlights Saweetie's hit "Tap In" along with frosty snowflake and butterfly motifs on a pastel blue base. The "Taffy Pink" sandals, on the other hand, come in cotton candy pink with the same Icy charms.

Fans can head over to Crocs' website for a chance to purchase the limited-edition Jibbitz bundles, which are limited to one per customer. The "Pure Water" Classic Clog Bundle is priced at $69.99 USD and the "Taffy Pink" Classic Cozzzy Sandal Bundle at $74.99 USD.

In case you missed it, here are our favorite sneakers dropping this week.