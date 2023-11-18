Ice Cream And Rice Krispies Are All You Need To Make Dessert Sushi

Dessert sushi roll with chopsticks - Janken / Facebook

Eating ice cream with chopsticks may seem unthinkable. With the help of Rice Krispies, though, this seemingly impossible culinary adventure can become a reality. The cereal and frozen dairy product are the only ingredients you need to make dessert sushi that you can scarf down using a set of chopsticks. Who says you can't have a little bit of fun with your food?

Executing the dessert is most certainly easier than preparing actual sushi rolls at home. All you have to do is mold your ice cream flavor of choice into a cylindrical shape roughly 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Then, roll the ice cream in the puffed rice until the cereal coats the entire disc. Once your ice cream has a nice outer layer of Rice Krispies, cut the ice cream cereal roll into slices. Grab your chopsticks and you're ready to dig in. Despite the concept of this whimsical dessert being fairly simple, there is one crucial step you need to take to ensure it turns out.

After you've molded your ice cream, which you can do by spooning the frozen treat onto wax paper and shaping it with your hands, you need to place the ice cream cylinder in the freezer for at least an hour. You need to get the ice cream frozen solid to ensure that it will keep its shape once it's time to coat it in cereal. Otherwise, you could end up with a bowl of ice cream sushi soup.

Other Ways To Make Dessert Sushi

Dessert sushi rolls on plank - Hayaship/Getty Images

Rice Krispies mimic sushi rice perfectly but you don't need to stay exclusive to Snap, Crackle, and Pop when making dessert sushi. Really any type of cereal will do. You may need to crush some cereal pieces before rolling your ice cream log in them, however. Speaking of ice cream, you can also experiment with different flavors of the frozen dairy treat, as well. Chocolate ice cream could pair nicely with Cookie Crisps or Reese's Puffs while strawberry ice cream and Fruit Loops sound like a match made in heaven. You can also serve your dessert sushi with a small dish of sauce such as chocolate sauce, imitating the soy sauce that traditionally comes with sushi rolls.

To take the dessert a step further, you could also transform your Rice Krispies into full-fledged Rice Krispies treats either the classic way or by adding potato chips to give them a savory twist. Don't forget to line your tray with wax paper so you can wrap it around the ice cream without getting your hands sticky. Don't make the treats too thick, either. They only need to be about ½-inch tall at most.

For more variation to your dessert sushi platter, try dipping a frozen banana in peanut butter, Nutella, or melted chocolate, coating it in topping, and slicing. You could also try making these TikTok-famous Oreo sushi rolls that use just two ingredients.

Read the original article on Mashed.