Ice cream marvel Salt & Straw is about to open in Sacramento. Here’s when and where.

The wait is nearly over for the Ice Blocks’ newest ice cream shop.

Portland-based Salt & Straw will make its highly-anticipated Sacramento debut on Friday in midtown’s Ice Blocks development, the company announced in a media release. A grand opening will follow on Sept. 7.

Founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw now boasts 28 locations, 16 of which are in California. It’s partnered with other Golden State producers such as Cowgirl Creamery (Point Reyes Station), Sightglass Coffee (San Francisco) and TCHO (Berkeley) on specialty ice cream flavors in the past.

“We are thrilled to open our very first Sacramento shop within the Ice Blocks neighborhood,” Tyler Malek said in the media release. “We are hoping to be a part of creating lasting memories in this community for generations to come.”

Salt & Straw is known for zany flavors such as strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, pear with bleu cheese or deviled egg custard with smoked black tea. Not that adventurous? Don’t worry: classics like chocolate, vanilla and mint chip are still available as well.

The Ice Blocks store will have 12 set flavors and a handful of seasonal creations that rotate monthly. In August, for example, other Salt & Straw locations have served vegetable-forward ice creams such as charred corn curd with cotija and Tajín, spinach cake with chocolate tahini fudge and green fennel with maple.

Salt & Straw will compete with Milk Money, a doughnut and ice cream shop from the creators of adjoined restaurant Beat + Bounty, in the Ice Blocks. Other dessert options in the mixed-use development include See’s Candies and Creamy’s, a cheesecake shop by Cayla Jordan.