Ice cream for breakfast, cuddles with a dog and aromatherapy: 24 hours inside a hospice

From left: medical director Dr Laura Chapman, the hospice’s chaplain Ruth Pryce and chef Anthony Phillips - Paul Cooper

Seven o’clock on a winter’s morning and the night shift is drawing to an end at the Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool.

Few of the 15 patients are stirring yet, but there is a distant clatter of pots and pans as head chef Anthony Phillips and his team prepare their famous breakfasts, all individually tailored to the needs of people here who are facing a terminal diagnosis but still want to enjoy creamy porridge or hot buttery toast with tea, a kale smoothie or whatever else they fancy.

“A lot of the people here have small appetites, so they can choose from the menu or whatever they like. If that’s an ice-cream milkshake or a full English, that’s absolutely fine,” says Anthony, 36, who has worked in the hospice kitchens for the past eight years and became head chef in 2021. ‘‘Food is the stuff of life, and breakfast is the most important meal of the day.”

The Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool opened in 1959, in the peaceful Woolton Village Conservation area about half an hour’s drive from the city centre. It prides itself on making sure that people who use its services live life to the full while getting the care and support they and their families need. Its multidisciplinary approach means that residents and day patients have access to doctors, social workers, chaplains, occupational therapists, bereavement counsellors and physiotherapists.

By 7.15am, the day shift nurses have all arrived. Some talk excitedly about fundraisers they have been on, or the upcoming Christmas fayre in aid of the hospice. This is a priority at Marie Curie, which is the largest charitable employer of palliative nurses and professionals in the UK and relies on donations.

Therapy dog, Queenie, a friendly greyhound with a very waggy tail, and her owner Mike Pocock are regular visitors - Jon Super

People receiving care at the hospice, who are referred by NHS GPs and nurses, do not have to pay for the service. This hospice alone costs over £9,000 a day to run and Marie Curie offers a national end of life community nursing service, as well as an information and support service helpline.

Story continues

One particularly imaginative fundraiser is healthcare assistant Linda McCarten, who provides hospice care at home and is based in nearby Wigan. Linda began to notice grass verges and bushes filled with cans when out walking her dog and during work visits to neighbourhoods across town. This led her to come up with the idea of making money from the scrap metal value of the cans. Since she started, Linda’s #Cans4Care scheme has raised £1,275.60.

Hannah and Janet, supported by volunteer greeters, are at their station in the front foyer by 8.30am, offering a warm welcome to a steady stream of arrivals, including ambulance drivers and volunteers. There’s no sense of rush, but the place is full of energy and positivity. The walls are lined with artwork by local children and photographs, often featuring daffodils, the symbol of the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

By the time of the first medication round at 9am, the wards are beginning to buzz. This is not a place with rigid rules where patients must fit in with strict timetables. If people want to sleep in, they can, but they are gently encouraged to get up, dress and take part in the many activities that are offered throughout the day.

Numerous activities are on offer at the Liverpool Marie Curie Centre - Jon Super

“We can admit patients for short periods of time – our average length of stay at present is 20 days – to offer support for specialist needs and to enable patients to then return to their daily lives.” explains the medical director, Dr Laura Chapman. “We also offer a full range of complementary therapies, including aromatherapy, reflexology, relaxation, Tai Chi and acupuncture.”

Every morning, the team has a cup of tea and a “huddle”, where they get updates on medical matters and any new admissions planned for that day. Then it’s time for the ward rounds, which are personal and chatty.

Each patient is asked about how they slept and whether they need anything. Most are taking multiple types of medication for pain relief, or to help them cope with symptoms that occur as a result of their terminal illness, but the mood is upbeat.

Right behind the medical team comes chef Anthony, notebook at hand. He talks to each patient and asks what they feel like for lunch and dinner that day, suggesting options to tempt weary palates. They can eat in bed or come to the airy restaurant where visitors and staff mingle.

And then the day visitors begin to arrive, on foot, by minibus and in private cars, many driven by local volunteers as part of a scheme run by Marie Curie.

Throughout the morning, in different comfortable airy rooms around the hospice, group therapy sessions take place where people with terminal health conditions can seek advice and support. “Patients attend our wellbeing service once a week for an open programme of activity,” explains Dr Chapman.

Chefs prepare healthy meals throughout the day - Jon Super

“Therapeutic activities include fatigue management, chair-based yoga, relaxation, breathlessness management, exercise classes and falls prevention.” Residents staying on the wards can take part in crafts sessions and enjoy frequent visits from local schools, community choirs and even football players.

The staff serve a light lunch at 1pm. Popular choices are jacket potatoes, omelettes and salads followed by cake and coffee. Depending on the weather, patients, staff and visitors can enjoy two internal courtyards open to the sky as well as a beautiful walled garden.

Shrubs and grasses surround well-kept lawns and there are benches to sit on. Bed-bound patients can be wheeled onto the terrace through patio doors, although most are staying snug and warm inside at this time of year.

The National Garden Scheme has donated over £10 million to help Marie Curie over the last 27 years and the garden is cared for by volunteers – many associated personally with the hospice.

The afternoon is a busy time for the hospice’s chaplain. The Rev Ruth Pryce, 58, has worked at Marie Curie Hospice in Woolton for 30 years – the first 18 as a nurse and the last 12 as chaplain, something she’s always wanted to do. She is adamant that the hospice is an inclusive place to celebrate life and the opposite of depressing.

‘Pre-bereavement’ support can help families to prepare for a death, says medical director Dr Laura Chapman - Paul Cooper

“We try to give people hope – it’s not the end of the road. A lot of people think when they come in that’s it. But it isn’t. We aim to help people live before they die. It’s about making the most of the time left and, sometimes, it can be about giving people hope and confidence.”

Four days a week, with volunteers to assist at evenings and weekends, she spends time in the wards and in the Reflection Room, a non-denominational space dominated by a beautiful stained-glass window showing the seasons turning around a radiant sun. “This beautiful window was gifted by someone associated with the hospice and it is so appropriate for this lovely peaceful place,” says Ruth. “It’s the cycle of the seasons, like the cycle of life.” There’s also a memorial book here where everyone who has died at the hospice has their name inscribed.

Another highlight of the afternoon is a visit by a therapy dog, Queenie, a friendly greyhound with a very waggy tail. “Our patients and visitors find it incredibly relaxing and we’ve noticed that 10 minutes with Queenie can help to reduce anxiety and depression,” explains Dr Chapman. Whenever possible, the hospice arranges for residents’ pets to call by – a one-off visit by some alpacas was a notable stretch and these days they usually stick to cats and dogs.

As the evening draws on, dinner is served at 5pm, with day visitors and volunteers starting to leave. Now it’s the turn of visitors such as children, who may have been at school during the day. Some people using the services are mothers and fathers to young children, so there are comfy sofas and toys for toddlers. A games console is also available for teens. As the hours pass, the chatter ebbs away and doors quietly close. The last medication round (there are four each day) happens at around 10pm and lights go down across the wards.

The Rev Ruth Pryce sees the hospice is an inclusive place to celebrate life - Paul Cooper

Bedtime is a personal choice, like so many things here; some residents watch films with headsets or read, but most turn over and sleep. The day shift nurses say goodnight with gentle reminders of fun things to do tomorrow and leaving dates.

Only 50 per cent of people who come into a hospice for care die in a hospice, and many residents go home to spend many more weeks and months living and making memories. For those who do die here, where possible in a single room and often surrounded by loved ones, the highly trained team make sure that they are comfortable, that their pain and symptoms are managed and that wishes and preferences are followed.

“When someone has died with us, we liaise with the medical examiner and ensure that the death certificate is completed so that the death can be registered. Nurses will carry out the care after death for the patient, washing the body, at the same time giving immediate support for relatives and friends,” explains Dr Chapman, who is on call at night and at weekends, and will often come out if someone needs an urgent medical review.

Those close to someone who has died can access bereavement support, which can be for up to a year after a bereavement. “We also run sessions for children and young people,” explains Dr Chapman, “and the bereavement support we offer can start for people before their loved one has died. This ‘pre-bereavement’ can really help families, especially with young children, to prepare for a death.”

Chef Anthony, 36, has worked in the hospice kitchens for the past eight years - Paul Cooper

Many relatives say that this support was a lifeline at a very difficult time. John Atkin’s wife, Ros, a headteacher, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer on her 43rd birthday and spent her final days at the Marie Curie Hospice, Liverpool. “It was a place full of love – every single person in there was just so nice, I can’t praise them enough. I thought when Ros passed in the hospice, it would be this place I’d never want to go back to. But it’s the opposite,” says John.

The Marie Curie charity remains part of his family’s story. “Our daughter, Maggie, wears a Marie Curie daffodil every day on her school cardigan. I’ve got one on my coat as well.” And this Christmas, Maggie is set to give a reading at the hospice’s annual Lights to Remember event, which will be held this year at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Liverpool.

Now Marie Curie wants to make sure that more people are aware of the care and support they provide. According to recent polling, 20 million adults don’t know what end-of-life support is available in the UK and half haven’t given any thought to planning ahead. The charity’s information and support pages online are filled with guidance and information from experts at Marie Curie.

The night draws to an end without any call-outs for the medical team. As dawn breaks, chef Anthony is back in the kitchen with his team, devising the day’s menu. There’s going to be home-made chicken and mushroom soup on the menu and some delicious carrot cake for tea. In the corner, one of the sous chefs is preparing freshly squeezed orange juice for a special breakfast order. It glows like midsummer sunshine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.