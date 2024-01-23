'Ice-cold' Jota steps up to replace Salah

Liverpool Fan's Voice graphic

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop

Erling Haaland misses more chances than Diogo Jota.

This season, he's only racked up 3.3 xG, but has seven Premier League goals. He has scored twice as many goals than he is supposed to have given the chances he has had.

Against Bournemouth in the 4-0 win, the Portugal international was quiet in the first half. He did very little, actually. But in the second-half he came alive in front of the goal and Liverpool cruised to victory.

In Mohamed Salah's absence, Jota combined with Darwin Nunez to assist the opener and then added a clinical double with two powerful right-footed shots.

While Nunez is a nervous finisher, Jota is ice-cold. He lacks the Uruguay striker's insane physical traits, but makes up for it with his football brain.

Jota makes smart runs, positions himself where he thinks a ball may drop and shows composure in the penalty area. He is not fast, strong or especially technical in close areas - but his skillset is invaluable.

Without Salah, Liverpool need a player to step up and score the goals the Egyptian usually does. Both Jota and Nunez are on double figures for the season now and will be vital if Liverpool are to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.