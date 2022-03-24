Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the ice boxes market are Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, and YETI. The global ice boxes market is expected to grow from $0.

33 billion in 2021 to $0.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food.These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions.



These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.



The main product types of ice boxes are into inflatable coolers, marine coolers, soft-sided coolers and standard ice chests.Marine coolers are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of boating.



They are rust-resistant, slip-resistant, and UV-protected.They provide significantly more insulation than standard coolers.



Some may even have a commercial grade gasket lid to keep out the hot summer heat.The various materials used are metal coolers, plastic coolers and fabric coolers.



Ice boxes are used for camping, medical and military cooler by household, commercial and industrial end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ice boxes market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the ice boxesmarket.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the ice boxes market.As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for ice boxes used to store food and beverages is rising.



Campers and holidaymakers prefer carrying their own food products that must be stored at cool temperatures to prevent spoilage.



Extreme cold weather and rainfall restrict the use of ice boxes as consumers do not prefer cold food or beverages in places with cold weather conditions. Also, ice boxes require ice cubes or ice packs to function that acts as a restrain for the ice boxes market.



Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied.These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage.



When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the company’s manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.



The countries covered in the ice boxes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





