‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer Reveals New Sequel Coming to Disney+ (Video)

A new “Ice Age” movie is on the way, but this one’s heading directly to streaming.

Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” on Tuesday, a new film in the “Ice Age” franchise that puts Simon Pegg’s one-eyed weasel Buck front and center. Eager for a little independence, possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

The film was originally being developed as a Buck Wild TV series spinoff, but when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the story was re-developed as a feature film. The first five “Ice Age” films were produced by Fox and the now-shuddered Blue Sky Animation Studios, but “The Adventures of Buck Wild” is a Disney+ original. It will be released exclusively on the streaming service on Jan. 28.

Pegg reprises his role as Buck Wild in the film alongside a voice cast that also includes Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Free Guy”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”), Vincent Tong (“Ninjago”) and Aaron Harris. “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” is directed by John C. Donkin (“Ice Age: Continental Drift” producer), written by Jim Hecht (“Ice Age: The Meltdown”), Ray DeLaurentis (“Fairly Odd Parents”) and Will Schifrin (“Bunsen is a Beast”) from a story by Jim Hecht, with Lori Forte (the “Ice Age” franchise) serving as executive producer.

Check out the “Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” trailer above. All five previous “Ice Age” movies are currently streaming on Disney+.