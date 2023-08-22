ICC prosecutors seek war crimes trial for former CAR militia leader

War crimes prosecutors are looking to convince judges at the International Criminal Court to put Maxime Mokom, a former Central African Republic militia commander, on trial for organising revenge attacks against Muslim civilians.

Mokom, 44, faces 20 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed by his self-proclaimed defence militias in 2013 and 2014.

The former French colony was plunged into a bloody sectarian conflict after Seleka rebels ousted president Francois Bozizé in early 2013.

Calling themselves "anti-Balaka" – meaning "anti-machete" – Mokom's militia formed in reaction to the takeover of Bangui by the Seleka, a coalition of armed groups mainly composed of Muslims opposed to Bozizé's rule.

During a three-day hearing that started on Tuesday at the Hague-based ICC, prosecutors are hoping to convince judges the evidence is solid enough to put Mokom – who they say was a main military organiser of the anti-Balaka forces – in the dock.

The judges will then decide whether Mokom should stand trial.

Mokom was responsible for military operations by the anti-Balaka group which supported Bozizé and comprised mainly Christian and animist members.

Prosecutors said Mokom gave "logistical support for military operations ... including by providing funds, weapons, medication, and ammunition."

The charges against Mokom include directing attacks against civilians, murder, rape, pillaging and destruction of property as well as attacks against religious buildings including mosques.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

CAR peace deal dead as rebel chiefs dismissed from inclusive government

CAR approves constitutional changes allowing president to seek third term

Last French troops leave Central African Republic