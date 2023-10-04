iCarly Star Laments Revival’s Untimely Cancellation: ‘No One Wanted This to End on a Cliffhanger’

Shortly after news broke that Paramount+ had canceled iCarly after three seasons, series star Nathan Kress (aka one half of #Creddie) took to social media to mourn the revival’s short-lived run.

“Obviously this stings a bit,” Kress wrote Wednesday on X (fka Twitter). “We had a lot of story to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted to end on a cliffhanger.”

Sadly, a cliffhanger is exactly what longtime fans of the Nickelodeon-turned-Paramount+ franchise are now left with. The comedy’s third season finale, which now serves as its de facto series finale, ended with a pair of jaw-dropping twists: not only did Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Kress) decide to get married, but their nuptials were interrupted by Carly’s estranged mother!

To his credit, Kress was able to sprinkle a dash of hope onto this turd sandwich, writing, “Maybe somehow, someday, we’ll find out how [this] story ends.”

Overall, Kress is maintaining an attitude of grattitude about the whole thing, posting this message to the show’s loyal fans: “Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons. I’m so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story… and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative environment I could ask for. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I’m honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years.”

Prior to its three-season (2021–2023) revival on Paramount+, iCarly aired for six seasons (2007–2012) on Nickelodeon. The revival featured the returns of Cosgrove, Kress and Jerry Trainor, with Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett joining as new series regulars.

How do you feel about the way iCarly left things? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

