ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 to be Released at icai.org Today, Know Time & How to Download Hall Tickets From Official Website

New Delhi, November 1: The admit cards for the Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examination will be released on Sunday at 11 pm. The CA Examination is conducted by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), New Delhi. The candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of ICAI. The admit card can be downloaded through the website - www.icai.org. CA Exams 2020 Update: ICAI Postpones Examination in Bihar Due to Upcoming Assembly Elections 2020, Issues Revised Dates; Check Complete Schedule on Official Website - icai.org.

The exams are scheduled to start from November 21. The examinations will be conducted for the Foundation Course under New Scheme, Intermediate Course under Old Scheme, Intermediate Course under New Scheme, Final Course under New Scheme, Final Course under Old Scheme, Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation Part I Examination and International Taxation Assessment Test. ICAI Exam Reforms: CA Students Continue to Protest Asking the Conducting Body to Amend Regulation 39 (4), Here Is the List of Changes They Demand.

Here are the steps to download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of ICAI - www.icai.org Find the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 link available on the homepage.

The ICAI CA admit card 2020 November page will open.

Enter the login details to download the ICAI admit card 2020 for November session.

Download the ICAI CA admit card 2020 November.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their details as mentioned in the admit card. ICAI will be conducting the CA exams in 207 cities across the country along with five cities abroad.